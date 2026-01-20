Politics donald trump Nobel peace prize

Donald Trump explained why he doesn’t care about the Nobel Peace Prize and the chinny reckon was visible from the moon

Saul Hutson. Updated January 20th, 2026

It’s not shocking anymore when Donald Trump lies. It’s just embarrassing. Especially when the lies are so transparent that anyone can unlock the truth lurking beneath his screams.

Which brings us to the US President’s thoughts on the Nobel Peace Prize. Trump was posed a question about a letter that was leaked to the public in which he states that his threat to overtake Greenland is directly tied to Norway’s refusal to award the Nobel Peace Prize to the orange man in the White House.

His answer was confusing.

The denial is painfully transparent. The pain is visible. The rejection stings too much for him to even admit to how much he cares so very deeply about this prize.

And yet we all know it. He wrote a letter about it and sent it around the world.

It’s not clear who he thinks he’s fooling, but everyone online could see right through his words and straight to his cold, black heart.

