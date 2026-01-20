Donald Trump explained why he doesn’t care about the Nobel Peace Prize and the chinny reckon was visible from the moon

Politics donald trump Nobel peace prize

It’s not shocking anymore when Donald Trump lies. It’s just embarrassing. Especially when the lies are so transparent that anyone can unlock the truth lurking beneath his screams.

Which brings us to the US President’s thoughts on the Nobel Peace Prize. Trump was posed a question about a letter that was leaked to the public in which he states that his threat to overtake Greenland is directly tied to Norway’s refusal to award the Nobel Peace Prize to the orange man in the White House.

His answer was confusing.

REPORTER: Can you speak to your letter you wrote to the prime minster saying the Nobel Prize influenced your thinking on Greenland? TRUMP: I don’t care about the Nobel Prize. First of all, a very fine woman felt that I deserved it and really wanted me to have the Nobel Prize,… pic.twitter.com/W9S2sJt466 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 20, 2026

The denial is painfully transparent. The pain is visible. The rejection stings too much for him to even admit to how much he cares so very deeply about this prize.

And yet we all know it. He wrote a letter about it and sent it around the world.

It’s not clear who he thinks he’s fooling, but everyone online could see right through his words and straight to his cold, black heart.

He doesn’t care about the Nobel Prize. He just believes Norway runs it, denied him, and somehow owes him Greenland. — Investseekers (@investseekers) January 20, 2026

It’s all he talks about. He accepted someone else’s prize.. he sent that unhinged letter. America? What the fuck! https://t.co/YFfsVpjB5A — Jenna Grip (JojoIsMe on Bsky) (@JennaGrip) January 20, 2026

“I don’t care about the Nobel Peace Prize.” “And here’s why I deserve it.” 🤣🤣🤣 — CHIGUY 🇺🇸💙🇺🇦 (@lacho_ai) January 20, 2026

I DON’T CARE ABOUT THE NOBEL PEACE PRIZE. MEANS NOTHING TO ME. BUT I DID TAKE OVER VENEZUELA TO STEAL IT FROM SOME LADY. NOW WE WILL BLOW UP NATO TO MAKE THE NORWEGIANS PAY FOR NOT AWARDING IT TO ME. BUT I NEVER THINK ABOUT THAT PRIZE. pic.twitter.com/0FCCWww1ZX — Supercords (@Supercords) January 20, 2026

Translation: I don’t care about the Nobel Prize, except that I care deeply and believe foreign governments should reward me.

🤡 MAGA 🐑 — Peter A Patriot (@PeterAPatriot) January 20, 2026

