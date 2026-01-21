A Danish lawmaker told the world how he feels about Donald Trump and it’s simple, effective – and NSFW

Politics Denmark donald trump greenland

Tell us how you really feel, Anders Vestisen.

The Danish MEP chose to speak in English and made sure to use “language that [Trump] can understand” when he bluntly stated how he felt about Donald Trump trying to take over Greenland.

🚨HOLY SMOKES: Danish MEP Anders Vistisen to Trump: “Let me put this in words you might understand: Mr. President, fuck off.” Europe is officially done pretending this is normal diplomacy. pic.twitter.com/wtnIhdTJok — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) January 20, 2026

The language was too much for the speaker overseeing the proceedings. Vestisen was formally warned and then completely cut off after he proceeded with his speech in Danish.

A quick scroll through Twitter reveals a whole lot of people who wanted to hear more of what Vestisen had to say.

