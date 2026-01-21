Entertainment john williams star wars

The final scene of Star Wars without the John Williams score is a work of awkward, comedy genius

David Harris. Updated January 21st, 2026

If you’re ever in doubt of just how important the right musical score can be for a film, then this is surely the perfect illustration.

Here’s the final ‘Throne Room’ scene of Star Wars IV: A New Hope (or, just Star Wars if you’re a traditionalist), with the wonderful John Williams score edited out by Auralnauts over on YouTube. There’s also a few subtle (and not so subtle) additions to the soundtrack, to add to the fun. It’s fair to say there’s a bit of a different vibe to the scene, sans music. A brilliantly hilarious and awkward vibe.

Thanks to Todd Spence for sharing on Twitter.

It’s a clip that’s been doing the rounds for a good few years now, but it’s always a delight when it pops up on the timeline again.

