The final scene of Star Wars without the John Williams score is a work of awkward, comedy genius

If you’re ever in doubt of just how important the right musical score can be for a film, then this is surely the perfect illustration.

Here’s the final ‘Throne Room’ scene of Star Wars IV: A New Hope (or, just Star Wars if you’re a traditionalist), with the wonderful John Williams score edited out by Auralnauts over on YouTube. There’s also a few subtle (and not so subtle) additions to the soundtrack, to add to the fun. It’s fair to say there’s a bit of a different vibe to the scene, sans music. A brilliantly hilarious and awkward vibe.

Thanks to Todd Spence for sharing on Twitter.

It’s a clip that’s been doing the rounds for a good few years now, but it’s always a delight when it pops up on the timeline again.

1.

The ending to Star Wars if you remove the John Williams score 😂 pic.twitter.com/9T8Sp1QEBP — Todd Spence (@Todd_Spence) January 15, 2026

So much to enjoy!

2.

That Chewbacca yell could wake a dead mans slumber — Fox (33.3%🍟) (@Foxxy_sol) January 15, 2026

3.

lmao at the random coughs — Luis Catacora (@lucatac0) January 15, 2026

4.

This is peak entertainment — Justin (@jmcarchitect) January 15, 2026

5.

Soundtracks, the oft forgotten hero. — L. James Rice (@LJamesRice) January 15, 2026

6.

Not sure why I laughed 😂 so much at this! — SilverFoxLife (@SilverFoxLife) January 15, 2026

7.

Chewbacca:*screams in wookie*: “I didn’t get a medal” — Giantm Ember (@GiantmEmber) January 15, 2026

8.

If this does not demonstrate the genius of John Williams, I don't know what will. — Eric Little (@SoCalEricLittle) January 15, 2026

9.

I can't remove the Score . . . it still plays in my head regardless! — trengilly (@trengilly1) January 15, 2026

10.

Almost the best thing I’ve seen today. Truly fantastic. — Relaxed Giants Fan (@NYSports6938194) January 15, 2026

11.

I just woke up my dog laughing so hard 😭🤣 — 🪷*thee divine miss em* (@emisback717) January 15, 2026

12.

It turns out that all those awkward and embarrassing moments we suffer through during the course of life are simply due to the absence of background music. https://t.co/4I2nruIaUu — Edward Feser (@FeserEdward) January 15, 2026

13.

Awkward silence, one guy shouting randomly, somebody breaks wind, subtle laughs? Actual representation of what most military awards ceremonies are like. 🤣 https://t.co/SPRTxaTxwp — David Wayne Nystrom (@davewayne09) January 15, 2026

14.

This has the energy of every workplace "farewell-event" I've attended. https://t.co/xhz9OKboit — Orthon von Bismarck (@Orthon_Spaceman) January 15, 2026

15.

This is stupid as fuck, but I haven't laughed this hard in a long time https://t.co/FysYVa1kc5 — The Crypto Idiot (@TheCryptoIdiot3) January 15, 2026

16.

I know I post this a lot but have just come across it again. I nearly coughed up a lung the first 100 times I watched it. In a crowded field I think it’s my top funny internet moment. https://t.co/nlvozezhlW — Mark Sweep (@riffraffhands) January 15, 2026

17.

If this were a modern scene, I think it would have been bogged down with speeches and stuff. Scores aren't really trusted to carry moments like this anymore. https://t.co/JZ5bzBgUWg — Bethel McGrew 🎗 (@BMcGrewvy) January 15, 2026

