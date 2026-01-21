Greenlanders have been trolling ‘American culture’ and the humour is even darker than an Arctic winter

US donald trump greenland

Donald Trump’s determination to acquire/invade Greenland shows no sign of letting up just yet, and Greenlanders have been busy telling the American president exactly what they think of him and his country.

There was this pensioner who went wildly viral …

A pensioner from Greenland is laughing at Trump. 'He's out of his mind. He's losing his senses. He probably lost them a long time ago. It's a bit like a spoiled child who has grown old, and you think: "What can he do?" He thinks he can scare people. He can't scare the… pic.twitter.com/hzLl7ElRBw — Zlatti71 (@Zlatti_71) January 19, 2026

… and this Greenland politician who did something similar.

"See how greedy the Americans are?" Former Greenland MP Tillie Martinussen explains why the people of Greenland don't want to be a part of the U.S. pic.twitter.com/V63s4nbJTG — BreakThrough News (@BTnewsroom) January 20, 2026

But most viral of all, perhaps, were these ordinary Greenlanders who trolled the state of American culture, such as it is, and the humour is even darker than an Arctic winter.

Greenlanders are trolling the US by pretending to be fentanyl addicts. pic.twitter.com/NvwAaEfzbQ — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) January 20, 2026

Too much? Very probably too much. But then is anything too much when it comes to Trump?

Here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

There’s a trend in Greenland where people are making fun of Americans 🤔 pic.twitter.com/XozO98A18I — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) January 20, 2026

Greenland 🇬🇱 to trump pic.twitter.com/6Ite9od6oZ — Suppressed Voices (@supressedvoic) January 20, 2026

ndowsjckejdowjfifjek this is crazy https://t.co/tUCxFfpE3g — alxndr (@alexaldente) January 20, 2026

It must be surreal being a Greenlander right now. Your whole life you were irrelevant to the world. Nobody cared about you. Just some distant frozen island. Now everyone cares about Greenland. The whole world cares. And the spotlight is on you. You’re the star of the show. https://t.co/ZXf7NlPJYz — Mikita 🇺🇸🫡 (@mikitaposts) January 21, 2026

Gary Cooper, Elvis, blue jeans and now: https://t.co/95dcL2uZ72 — Michael Weiss (@michaeldweiss) January 20, 2026

But also this.

Ok my too woke moment for the day, this isn't funny. "Oh their president, who is openly oppressing the American people, has threatened our country. Let's make fun of some of their most vulnerable citizens." Hey um fuck you. This isn't how you build solidarity. https://t.co/E48002WwHr — Kay (@ThatGirlMKay) January 20, 2026

And this, very much this.

You can oppose colonialism without mocking struggling people https://t.co/L4mYE4SSTG — Beardlin (@KarthukAvjan) January 20, 2026

As a European, the biggest culture shock you get when you go to a big American City is seeing the kind of addicts that you thought only existed in sci-fi movies where they take a fictional drug called Krunk or something https://t.co/a9jL0wWLTZ — Josh Otten (@ordinarytings) January 21, 2026

