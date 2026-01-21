Politics Reform UK thomas skinner

Strictly loser Tom Skinner has joined Reform UK, and we’re shocked. Shocked, we tell you! – 17 of the least flabbergasted reactions in history

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 21st, 2026

Former Apprentice and Strictly Come Dancing loser Thomas Skinner is largely known for his right-wing views, being terrible at dancing, and saying “Bosh!”

Here he is, claiming that ‘woke’ people are offended that he eats meat.

I’ll say this once, and I’ll say it straight…..stop bending over backwards for the woke brigade. Who gives a toss!? Half of ’em get offended by a full English and the other half think a pint on a Friday is a hate crime. ‘If you’re a normal person and you get up early, graft all day, feed ya kids, love your country, and have a cheeky cuddle with the missus twice a week…. then you’re winning at life. ‘I couldn’t care less if some tofu-munching helmet gets upset because I like red meat, a fry-up, and a cold Stella. Get a grip. That’s living, mate.

There was a lot more, but you get the picture. He also promised to take over and fix the country.

I’ve had enough. I’m going to take over. To much has gone on. I will stand for what it right. Let’s get this country off the floor. WHO rides along side me? Let’s look after our own and bring back good values. I will not let you down. I will fight for you. Bosh

So, it was absolutely no surprise whatsoever when he joined Reform UK. They’re natural bedfellows.

@Nigel_Farage Bosh! @iamtomskinner Photo of the two men smiling and doing a thumbs up

The internet keeps the receipts, and this was no different.

You could have heard the collective facepalm from space. It got a bit NSFW at times.

