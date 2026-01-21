Strictly loser Tom Skinner has joined Reform UK, and we’re shocked. Shocked, we tell you! – 17 of the least flabbergasted reactions in history

Politics Reform UK thomas skinner

Former Apprentice and Strictly Come Dancing loser Thomas Skinner is largely known for his right-wing views, being terrible at dancing, and saying “Bosh!”

Big Thomas Skinner: can’t dance, overestimates his importance, somehow thinks he broke the BBC, made people quit, and stole gifts. All this from a man who keeps it real selling mattresses for a living. Bosh! pic.twitter.com/9CZs6LaSRl — BuddingGenius (@BuddingGenius) December 20, 2025

Here he is, claiming that ‘woke’ people are offended that he eats meat.

There was a lot more, but you get the picture. He also promised to take over and fix the country.

So, it was absolutely no surprise whatsoever when he joined Reform UK. They’re natural bedfellows.

Thomas Skinner joins reform.

Didn’t see that coming. 👀 pic.twitter.com/uBD1uKkUQU — Reece Dinsdale (@reece_dinsdale) January 20, 2026

The internet keeps the receipts, and this was no different.

You could have heard the collective facepalm from space. It got a bit NSFW at times.

A big welcome to Reform for Thomas Skinner! Reform UK needs people like Tom – people who cheat on their wives and get convicted for handling stolen goods. Bosh! pic.twitter.com/iYEI7uImZH — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) January 20, 2026

Ex-Public schoolboy ☑️

Criminal record ☑️

Flag-shagger ☑️ Never saw this coming at all. — Michael Dean (@mickdavfc) January 20, 2026

The same Nigel farage who said that the UK is "massively overdiagnosing mental illness problems" and that Reform would remove benefits for sufferers of mental illnesses? Mental health isn't a joke, Tom.

Not Bosh. 💔 — Chedge (@EdgeOTI) January 20, 2026

Cheating allegations

Tax Fraud

Far-right associations Thomas Skinner is perfectly suited to Reform UK. pic.twitter.com/kgdi1xt3rK — Tyler Mcmahon (@TMcmahon___) January 20, 2026

“I ain’t even political. Just love grafting, my wife, my kids, British cuisine and my mistress. Like Nige, I’m also a privately educated, faux man of the people and if we can line our pockets with this act, why wouldn’t we? Lovely bubbly. Now let’s go get some pie and mash.” https://t.co/T3j3A8SEcW — Dave (@djg23) January 20, 2026

Well who could have seen this coming, apart from everyone? https://t.co/GcMS47aylX — Tommy (@TommyGorman37) January 20, 2026

I ain’t political, I’ve joined Reform but I ain’t political. I support men’s mental elf and I also support a party what’s gonna strip benefits from people with serious mental elf problems. Wahey, I’m as fick as shit. Bosh! — chas newkey-burden (@allthatchas) January 20, 2026

