Science Professor Brian Cox

We love Brian Cox’s (almost) idiot’s guide to Einstein’s theory of relativity but we’re still not sure we get it

Poke Reporter. Updated January 21st, 2026

Here’s a rather wonderful thing that’s just gone viral on Twitter, Professor Brian Cox’s brilliant explanation of Einstein’s theory of relativity.

It’s not exactly an idiot’s guide – well, it’s all relative, right? – because it still made our brain sweat and TBH we’re still not quite sure we get it. But we’ve never been closer after watching this …

These people all loved it too.

If only we could travel back in time and remove that music.

Source @Saganismm