US davos donald trump

Donald Trump told Davos they’d all be speaking German if it wasn’t for the US and it was a glorious self-own for the ages

John Plunkett. Updated January 22nd, 2026

It’s the morning after the Donald Trump speech the night before, and what a speech it was.

The good news was that the US won’t actually be invading after all. The bad news was basically everything else Trump had to say.

But there was one moment in particular that stood out, when the American president grandly told the audience of world leaders, business billionaires – and occasionally world leaders who are also billionaires – that they’d all be speaking German if it wasn’t for the good old US of A.

World War 2 and all that, right? Wrong.

Because … this.

Just in case you were wondering …

Source @AdamJSchwarz