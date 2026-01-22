Donald Trump told Davos they’d all be speaking German if it wasn’t for the US and it was a glorious self-own for the ages

US davos donald trump

It’s the morning after the Donald Trump speech the night before, and what a speech it was.

The good news was that the US won’t actually be invading after all. The bad news was basically everything else Trump had to say.

But there was one moment in particular that stood out, when the American president grandly told the audience of world leaders, business billionaires – and occasionally world leaders who are also billionaires – that they’d all be speaking German if it wasn’t for the good old US of A.

Trump in Davos, Switzerland: “Without us, right now you’d all be speaking German”. German is the main language of Switzerland. pic.twitter.com/gp7nAQXwi4 — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) January 21, 2026

World War 2 and all that, right? Wrong.

Because … this.

1.

2.

Everyday he shows the world just how uneducated he is. — GPX (@GPX_Press) January 21, 2026

3.

Absolute car crash speech. — Akash Maniam (@ManiamAkash) January 21, 2026

4.

HOLY SH*T: Trump just made a complete ass of himself in Davos, Switzerland; “Without us, right now you'd all be speaking German.” German is the main language of Switzerland. pic.twitter.com/iJeYqomMJE — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) January 21, 2026

5.

He has the vocabulary of an 8-year-old and the historical perspective of a 13-year-old. If this is the leader, what will his followers be like? — (@TNT_arabic) January 21, 2026

6.

If America hadn’t saved y’all in world war 2 you’d all be speaking German, said Trump in German-speaking Davos, having touched down in German-speaking Zurich. — Andrew Neil (@afneil) January 21, 2026

7.

Just in case you were wondering …

@grok can you confirm the most of the attendees are not Swiss? Can you confirm that most WEF staff not speak German? Can you confirm that in Davos most locals speak French and not German? — @amuse (@amuse) January 21, 2026

Most WEF attendees are not Swiss: Yes, ~3,000 participants from 130+ countries, with only a minority being Swiss. Most WEF staff do not speak German: Likely yes; WEF is international with English as the primary working language, though some Swiss staff may speak it. In Davos,… — Grok (@grok) January 21, 2026

Source @AdamJSchwarz