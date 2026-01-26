Fox News said Alex Pretti was ‘asking for it’ and the hypocrisy was so rank even their own contributor was moved to point it out
Absolutely shocking scenes in America, where a second US citizen has been killed by ICE agents in less than a month.
This time it was 37-year-old nurse Alex Pretti in Minnesota, with truly disturbing videos of the incident all over social media. A total of 10 shots were heard ringing out after Pretti appeared to go to the help of a woman who had been pushed by ICE agents.
Federal officials later said Pretti had a gun – he was licensed to carry a gun in public – but it was removed by officers before he was killed and the object he had in his hand was a mobile phone rather than a firearm.
Over on the typically fair and balanced Fox News they suggestd Pretti had basically been ‘asking for it’ by carrying a gun.
And such was the rank hypocrisy that its very own contributor, former DC homicide detective Ted Williams was moved to call them out.
Fox Host: Who goest to a protest and brings a gun? Was he not asking for some kind of trouble?
Williams: I’ve been on this channel a number of times where we talk about the second amendment and the right to carry firearms. pic.twitter.com/vpV81OkMVm
— Acyn (@Acyn) January 25, 2026
And these people said it best.
1.
“Yeah, who goes to a protest and brings a gun?” pic.twitter.com/Q1PNrNVMBy
— Frank Ojeda (@UCLADodgerFrank) January 25, 2026
2.
— J.Simon (@jason_simon11) January 25, 2026
3.
“Who goes to a protest carrying a gun?” pic.twitter.com/Fj66kxCWZr
— man of mystery 🐝 🏴 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@ThinkngMansGame) January 25, 2026
4.
“You don’t need to bring a firearm to a protest, you dumb fvcking liberal b!tch.”
Meanwhile MAGA in a Subway: pic.twitter.com/6ZYDJqkf3R
— Eh, what’s up Doc (@rabbitSZN2) January 25, 2026
5.
Didn’t seem to mind when it was these guys…. pic.twitter.com/RUc7nKLjhg
— Aussie Chick (@OneAussieChick) January 25, 2026
6.
If, and this is a big if, we get out of this moment of history without anymore bloodshed
It’ll be a treasure trove of evidence and examples that right wingers have ZERO principles https://t.co/4aD4LpZ8z5
— 🔰Chief Georgist Shill 🔰 (@BlueRepublik) January 25, 2026