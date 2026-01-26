US Fox News ice

Fox News said Alex Pretti was ‘asking for it’ and the hypocrisy was so rank even their own contributor was moved to point it out

John Plunkett. Updated January 26th, 2026

Absolutely shocking scenes in America, where a second US citizen has been killed by ICE agents in less than a month.

This time it was 37-year-old nurse Alex Pretti in Minnesota, with truly disturbing videos of the incident all over social media. A total of 10 shots were heard ringing out after Pretti appeared to go to the help of a woman who had been pushed by ICE agents.

Federal officials later said Pretti had a gun – he was licensed to carry a gun in public – but it was removed by officers before he was killed and the object he had in his hand was a mobile phone rather than a firearm.

Over on the typically fair and balanced Fox News they suggestd Pretti had basically been ‘asking for it’ by carrying a gun.

And such was the rank hypocrisy that its very own contributor, former DC homicide detective Ted Williams was moved to call them out.

