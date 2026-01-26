Politics ice JD Vance Minneapolis

JD Vance asked people to spare a thought for these poor ICE agents and he didn’t just not read the room, he was in the wrong building – 17 booming clap backs

Saul Hutson. Updated January 26th, 2026

JD Vance might be literate enough to write a best-selling memoir, but he certainly can’t read the room.

Vance took to Twitter to voice his displeasure with how his ICE agents are being treated in Minneapolis amidst the chaos and violence.

He was outraged that they couldn’t even get a peaceful meal in between harassing locals.

Sounds like something more appropriate to share on a Google restaurant review than the official Twitter account of the Vice President of the United States in the midst of a tragically inept city invasion.

A scroll through the responses reveals that he might need to try a different tactic if he wants any sympathy for his murderous federal agents.

