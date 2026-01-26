JD Vance asked people to spare a thought for these poor ICE agents and he didn’t just not read the room, he was in the wrong building – 17 booming clap backs

Politics ice JD Vance Minneapolis

JD Vance might be literate enough to write a best-selling memoir, but he certainly can’t read the room.

Vance took to Twitter to voice his displeasure with how his ICE agents are being treated in Minneapolis amidst the chaos and violence.

He was outraged that they couldn’t even get a peaceful meal in between harassing locals.

When I was in Minneapolis, I heard a number of crazy stories. But near the top of the list: A couple of off duty ICE and CBP officers were going to dinner in Minneapolis. They were doxed and their location revealed, and the restaurant was then mobbed. The officers were locked in… — JD Vance (@JDVance) January 25, 2026

Sounds like something more appropriate to share on a Google restaurant review than the official Twitter account of the Vice President of the United States in the midst of a tragically inept city invasion.

A scroll through the responses reveals that he might need to try a different tactic if he wants any sympathy for his murderous federal agents.

1.

Do you hear yourself?? Your federal agents shot a man ten times and you’re complaining about their fucking lunch being interrupted?? What the fuck is wrong with you?? https://t.co/8sZMnLYfsy — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) January 25, 2026

2.

You are defending the open killing of everyday Americans for exercising their Constitutional rights. First, the mother of a 6 year old child. Now, an ICU nurse to veterans. Both shot at nearly point blank range. All without reflection or remorse. People will not forget this. https://t.co/XLefQqQNFk — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 25, 2026

3.

One of the craziest stories I heard recently was about this guy who wrote a book about how his family and friends were all lazy welfare queens and drug addicts and then he said Trump was a Nazi but then he flipped flop on all that and became vice president https://t.co/pxijjcGlZ8 — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) January 25, 2026

4.

Be clear. You will never be able to wash the stink of Donald Trump off of you. https://t.co/azKF66GyDA — Mitch Landrieu (@MitchLandrieu) January 26, 2026

5.

You’re supposed to be the VP for ALL Americans. Not just the Republicans. You are a disgrace. — Smoke & Stack 🇺🇸🦅 (@TedExpo) January 25, 2026

6.

You called him an assassin before we knew his name. pic.twitter.com/8hy8CvdGWj — Hank Green (@hankgreen) January 25, 2026

7.

Only a true psychopath could genuinely believe this story justifies the shooting of an innocent VA nurse. https://t.co/ey3s1z5DWL — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 26, 2026

8.