Ros Atkins’ BBC analysis of the latest horrific killing by ICE agents in America is an important, essential 100-second watch

There have been no end of videos posted on social media of the circumstances around the fatal shooting by ICE officers of 37-year-old nurse Alex Pretti.

They surely put into stark contrast many if not all of the statements coming out of the White House right now, and make you especially grateful that such footage exists.

And no-one put it to better use than the good people of BBC Verify, a shaft of light in all of the confusion right now and an important – essential – minute and a bit watch.

With BBC Verify colleagues, we made this video analysing bystander video footage of the moments before the killing of Alex Pretti by federal immigration officers in Minneapolis. https://t.co/nSDeMnEtGL — Ros Atkins (@BBCRosAtkins) January 26, 2026

And here it is.

Americans. The BBC is the world’s most respected broadcaster. @BBCRosAtkins is its most respected “fact checker”. Here he analyses, frame by frame, what happened ICE removed Alex Pretti’s gun, shot him – 10 times in 5 seconds. Your government is lying to you

Eng. s/t pic.twitter.com/7vnEkI4D8r — Alex Taylor (@AlexTaylorNews) January 26, 2026

And it prompted no end of responses as you might imagine. Here are just a few of them.

1.

2.

Watch this, then still try to tell me this deadly shooting was justified. https://t.co/GyUvdWqfsv — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 26, 2026

3.

This looks like an execution to me, not self-defense — Muriel Blaive, PhD (@MurielBlaivePhD) January 26, 2026

4.

Most of them know their government is lying and the Maga who voted for him are cheering the murderer . It’s sick and dangerous — gail (@gail_gail9dd) January 26, 2026

5.

Thank you @BBCRosAtkins and the team for producing this. The lies by the Trump regime are truly Orwellian pic.twitter.com/Q3WQ2fhmWe — The Tweeting Owl (@LindaEnfield) January 26, 2026

6.

He’s one of the last excellent BBC journalists left. — V. PhD @inlimbov.bsky.social (@InLimboV) January 26, 2026

7.

This is why Reform want the BBC to de defunded. — Just a dog driving a car (@judderman1985) January 26, 2026

8.

