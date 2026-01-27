US giles coren magas

Giles Coren cancelled his family holiday to America because of Trump and the fury of these Maga responses only reinforced his point

Poke Reporter. Updated January 27th, 2026

To the Times now, where columnist Giles Coren has written about his decision to cancel his family holiday to America because of Donald Trump, and in particular the horrific ICE killings which have convinced him it’s simply not safe to travel there right now.

‘This morning I cancelled our family holiday to America. I cannot in good conscience take my wife and children there and tell them they will be safe. The United States is no longer a place for decent people.’

And the Maga fury it prompted perfectly captured the state of the political climate in the US right now and, you might think, only served to reinforce his point.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2