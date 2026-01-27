Giles Coren cancelled his family holiday to America because of Trump and the fury of these Maga responses only reinforced his point

US giles coren magas

To the Times now, where columnist Giles Coren has written about his decision to cancel his family holiday to America because of Donald Trump, and in particular the horrific ICE killings which have convinced him it’s simply not safe to travel there right now.

This morning I cancelled our family holiday to America. I cannot in good conscience take my wife and children there and tell them they will be safe. The United States is no longer a place for decent people.https://t.co/i8xQ4CxUcK — Giles Coren (@gilescoren) January 26, 2026

‘This morning I cancelled our family holiday to America. I cannot in good conscience take my wife and children there and tell them they will be safe. The United States is no longer a place for decent people.’

And the Maga fury it prompted perfectly captured the state of the political climate in the US right now and, you might think, only served to reinforce his point.

1.

2.

You have children? And you think they are safer in the United Grooming Kingdom than in the USA? Poor kids. Their Dad is an imbecile. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) January 27, 2026

3.

Stay home dip💩 pic.twitter.com/aqQYsCN3kc — Ultra Uncle T (@GLOATINGTRUTH) January 27, 2026

4.

Funny you weren’t canceling vacations when illegals were running around killing innocent women or when Charlie Kirk was shot through the throat or when free Palestine terrorists were rioting! — Ultra MAGA Joyce Day (@Daytobehappy) January 27, 2026

5.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 The crime rate in the US is lower than ever. But hey, stay home. pic.twitter.com/77uqwT52F5 — Kristi Crouch (@KristiCrouch7) January 27, 2026

6.

The UK locks up people for tweets that hurt feelings. Keep your pansy ass in the UK if you can’t handle actual freedom. — GaelicGooseOnTheWhiteHouseLawn (@PlainAndCommon) January 27, 2026

7.