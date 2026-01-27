Suella Braverman has defected to Reform UK, and the Alan Partridge shrug gif has really come into its own – 22 brutal reactions

Politics Reform UK Suella Braverman

Reform UK has welcomed former Tory Home Secretary Suella Braverman to its ranks, to the surprise of absolutely nobody.

🚨BREAKING: Suella Braverman joins Reform UK Nigel Farage is doing a stellar job of cleaning up the Conservative Party for them. — Open Britain (@openbritain.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 12:25 PM

The closet geographer who claimed she’d seen a wall on the land border between Italy and Turkey will be a boost for the Reform Brains Trust, no doubt, but it was still a risky move by Farage. His party has already been on the receiving end of a considerable amount of mockery for taking in so many Conservative defectors. Or should that be defectives?

Suella Braverman? Ha ha. Farage should just call his company Tories Reformed. — Mike McLean (@mike99.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 12:23 PM

Once again, there are comments that both sides might wish they’d kept to themselves.

2026: Former Conservative Home Secretary Suella Braverman defects to Reform UK, "I feel like I've come home" 2024: Suella Braverman, "I'm not going to defect to Reform UK" [image or embed] — Farrukh (@implausibleblog.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 12:39 PM

Suella Braverman MP has joined the Reform party, despite briefings from the party last summer to the Daily Mail, GB News and others that it would refuse her if she wanted to join. [image or embed] — Sunder Katwala (sundersays) (@sundersays.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 12:27 PM

Despite that, she’ll fit right in.

Suella Braverman, "There is a very strong case to increase the powers of any immigration enforcement officers that we deploy" "At the moment they're hamstrung by human rights laws, by health and safety laws, by all sorts of needless and obstructive bureaucracy" [image or embed] — Farrukh (@implausibleblog.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 9:35 PM

Suella Braverman praises Nigel Farage for backing her up when she called asylum seekers come over on small boats on the southern border "an invasion" [image or embed] — Farrukh (@implausibleblog.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 8:49 PM

Naturally, there was no shortage of pisstaking. This is how Bluesky users went about it.

You've got a lot of egos in Reform parliamentary party now – all extremely ambitious and I'd suggest that at least 3 of them – Braverman, Jenrick & Farage himself – harbour fantastical dreams of becoming PM. A recipe for disaster and by far the biggest misstep Farage has made as leader of Reform. — Otto English (@ottoenglish.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 2:05 PM

Reform is basically a suburban petrol station's DVD bin of Tory politicians. — Ian Dunt (@iandunt.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 1:04 PM

This is like when Russ Abbot joined Last of the Summer Wine. — John Rain🥇 (@johnrain.co.uk) January 26, 2026 at 1:00 PM

Having a proper Mandela Effect moment at Suella defecting to Reform, something I would have sworn blind had happened a year ago. — Tom Roberts (@tpgroberts.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 12:29 PM

Suella Braverman becomes the latest Tory MP to defect to Reform UK. “I feel like I’ve come home,” she tells a rally of people who can't wait to be in power so they can deport anyone whose parents weren't born in this country. — HappyToast (@happytoast.co.uk) January 26, 2026 at 12:55 PM

More members of Liz Truss's cabinet are in Reform than in Badenoch's shadow cabinet… — Sam Freedman (@samfr.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 1:12 PM

Tory MPs defecting to Reform UK is the British political equivalent of '… will return in AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY' — Simon Pegg (@simonpegg.bsky.social) January 26, 2026 at 1:55 PM

11.