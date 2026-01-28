Elon Musk previewed his new snow shovelling robot but not everyone (anyone) was impressed – 15 ice cold takes

News elon musk robots snow plow

The man who has created exploding cars and exploding rockets now presents… snow shoveling robots. (No word yet on whether or not they will explode.)

A Tesla hype account posted AI-generated video of the Tesla Bot, Optimus, shoveling snow.

Watch for yourself to see the future of snow removal.

Optimus will be the ultimate helper pic.twitter.com/XAzrKTnbQP — Tesla Hype (@TeslaHype) January 25, 2026

Anyone else feel like those look less efficient than just about any other method of snow removal?

Musk continues to deliver newer, clunkier solutions to problems that have already been solved.

Here is the Tesla founder himself commenting on the post.

Yeah — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 26, 2026

Inspiring stuff.

Here’s hoping he didn’t keep scrolling. He would not appreciate the feedback.

1.

You are gonna be SO FUCKING HYPED when you learn about snowplows — Daniel Baryon (@AnarkYouTube) January 26, 2026

2.

He’s so close to inventing the snowplow… https://t.co/u8IFCyFjgC — Nick Mark MD (@nickmmark) January 26, 2026

3.

Tesla fanboys are the dumbest people alive pic.twitter.com/nlUpa21qbi — paul (@Paul_provalone) January 26, 2026

4.

This is the dumbest shit I’ve ever seen. They’re just tossing snow back and forth to each other. This will be a hilarious disaster. https://t.co/nzmO2YM9sX — Griffin (@griffinpost) January 27, 2026

5.

Clearly they are not helping by throwing snow in the air again 🤣🤣🤣 — Baysky (@dvd_token) January 26, 2026

6.

How is shoveling snow onto another robot helping anything at all? — April Bathory (@AprilBathory) January 26, 2026

7.

Why are they throwing snow in the air / back into the driveway https://t.co/oZuKyEGbjW — drew (@werd_3989) January 26, 2026

8.

AI generating a robot that is less efficient than the currently used machine that can move snow away is incredibly decadent — AngryFroggo (@AngryFroggo) January 26, 2026

9.

A less effective and more expensive snow plow. — Daniel Abbott (@abbott_danieI) January 26, 2026

10.

Yep. That’s how you shovel snow… back onto the part you got it from. https://t.co/mNxgbxjSrj — pooter (@aGuyFromPleven) January 26, 2026

11.

Wow, the layers in this! AI makes a video about how AI powered robots suck at even the most basic of tasks, demonstrating that AI sucks at both complex and basic tasks at the same time. Incredible https://t.co/QvNtDikNd6 — Alonso Gurmendi (@Alonso_GD) January 26, 2026

12.

So you’re telling me I’m still going to have to shovel, but now I have to wait for the robots to finish playing with it — Redacted (@jailbreakscreen) January 26, 2026

13.

Help spread snow all over when there is snow all over? Wake me up when Optimus punches Nazis, this shit is just silly. — Monty Brewster (@KAB656) January 26, 2026

14.

This generation of adolescent fanboy techies, instead of building new kinds of machines to do some task well, want to build human-looking machine to do the task less well. They think we will sacrifice quality for delusional anthropomorphic affection for our gadgets. https://t.co/d4wh4phDGf — Dan Kervick (@DanMKervick) January 27, 2026

15.

We’ve seen how shitty your cars are. No one with a brain is buying a 2nd rate Terminator off you. — Andrew Hays (@Reggie7588) January 26, 2026

Source: Twitter @TeslaHype