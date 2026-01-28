Piers Morgan’s wife Celia Walden wrote this about him and achieved the impossible – made people feel sorry for Piers Morgan

Celebrity Piers Morgan telegraph

You might already have seen how Piers Morgan suffered a most unfortunate accident, a trip on a small step in a London restaurant that ended up with him needing a new hip.

Ouch.

‼️ BREAKING NEWS ‼️

1. Tripped on small step.

2. In a London hotel restaurant. (🙄)

3. Fractured femur.

4. So badly I needed new hip.

5. Recovering in hospital.

6. Crutches for 6wks

7. No long-haul for 12 wks.

8. New Year off to a cracking start!

9. I blame Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/dnFpYTPnDe — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 18, 2026

We mention it not just to wish him good wishes – get well soon and all that – but because Morgan’s wife Celia Walden wrote a piece all about it for the Telegraph.

✍️ ‘I signed up to ‘in sickness and in health’, but it’s almost two weeks since he broke his hip and my patience with my patient is wearing thin’ | Writes Celia Walden Read the column ⬇️https://t.co/KVWNx49KgF pic.twitter.com/eOqbeXB2QA — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 27, 2026

And it’s fair to say the column – you can find it here – managed something we never thought possible. It made basically everyone feel sorry for Piers Morgan.

1.

I would rather be dragged across broken glass than have someone write this about me. https://t.co/4wJukUsUsr — Hernan Cortes (@CyberPunkCortes) January 27, 2026

2.

I can’t believe this isn’t satire. pic.twitter.com/uAQ63sIZIj — Misha Fitton, Turtle Island CTO* 🐢 (@MishaTurtleX) January 27, 2026

3.

Ok actually does he have some kind of humiliation fetish — Eternal Memri TV (@EMTVmemes) January 27, 2026

4.

You have done the impossible and gotten me to root for him — Based Reaction (@BasedReaction) January 27, 2026

5.

Why is it everytime I hear about his marriage it’s something like this? — Daily Roman Updates (@UpdatingOnRome) January 27, 2026

6.

Wow, two whole weeks. — Stephen Gaspar (@gaspar_rya66084) January 28, 2026

7.

He will never recover from this — Coastal Country Club (@ccmembersonly) January 27, 2026

8.

holy shit, absolutely incredible — vittorio (@IterIntellectus) January 28, 2026

9.

Maybe we owe this man an apology. — texanconstitutionalist (@texanconstitut1) January 27, 2026

We’re sure it’s just a bit of fun and it all makes good copy, right? Just mind the step on the way out of the hospital.

Source @Telegraph