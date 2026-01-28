Politics manchester Reform UK

Reform UK’s nomination of an anti-immigration GB News presenter for Gorton and Denton may be a shot directly into their own foot – 23 spoilt ballots

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 28th, 2026

We cross now to Reform UK, where they appear to have been using their own foot for target practice. Their newly announced candidate for the Gorton and Denton by-election in Manchester is the controversial GB New presenter Matt Goodwin.

GB News presenter Matt Goodwin

Is Reform UK's candidate for Gordon & Denton

"This by-election is actually a referendum on Keir Starmer"

[image or embed]

— Farrukh (@implausibleblog.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 2:12 PM

The radical right-wing activist went from writing books about how people were sucked into extremist politics to drinking that sweet, sweet Kool-Aid himself, going so far as to claim that British-born people whose ancestry is from overseas aren’t really British.

Reform byelection candidate refuses to disown claim that people born in UK not necessarily British

[image or embed]

— The Guardian (@theguardian.com) January 27, 2026 at 5:17 PM

Here he is being schooled by Mehdi Hasan after making up statistics about immigrants.

He didn’t fare too well after ranting about – surprise, surprise – immigrants during an episode of Question Time, when he was the obligatory Reform mouthpiece.

His position on Putin is exactly what you’d expect from someone in the party of Nigel Farage.

Of course, he wouldn’t get a foothold in Reform UK without being fully paid up to the Trump doctrine.

Let's see if brown-nosing, hard right homunculus Matt Goodwin thinks varnished fascist turd Trump is also right in his comments about the soldiers from NATO member countries – including the UK – who fought, bled, and died alongside US troops in Afghanistan.

[image or embed]

— Alex Sowden (@ajs1977.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 6:59 PM

The news that he will try for the Gorton and Denton seat in Parliament will have sent a ripple of delight through anyone who doesn’t want Reform UK to win, and Bluesky users explained why.

1.

Left: Matt Goodwin appeals to the people of Gorton and Denton, "Let's work together and make history, pushing this country in a different direction"

Right: Matt Goodwin says immigrants from "Afghanistan, Iraq, Pakistan, China..undermine the foundations of this country"

[image or embed]

— Farrukh (@implausibleblog.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 6:58 PM

2.

Oh god, imagine how insufferably victimy he will be when he loses.

[image or embed]

— Adam Rutherford (@adamrutherford.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 4:09 PM

3.

I have zero respect for Goodwin, on account of the time he promised to eat a copy of his book on TV and ended up lightly chewing a single page. Also the racism.

[image or embed]

— Fergus Navaratnam-Blair (@fnblair.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 6:43 PM

4.

I guess it was either Matt Goodwin, or Farage would have been forced to put a call in to Liz Truss.

[image or embed]

— Simon Pegg (@simonpegg.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 2:53 PM

5.

this made me do such a loud "urrggrgh" sound that the two women next to me in this cafe fully turned round to make sure I was okay

[image or embed]

— Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian.marieleconte.com) January 27, 2026 at 2:07 PM

6.

If Matt Goodwin loses badly I suppose the headlines write themselves

— Scott Wortley (@scottwortley.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 2:57 PM

7.

Goodwin invariably comes off as an intrinsically repellent wannabe which is going to make for some magic TV when he tries to engage with voters in south Manchester.

[image or embed]

— Henry Morris (@mrhenrymorris.substack.com) January 27, 2026 at 3:39 PM

8.

Matt Goodwin says this is "a chance for the hardworking, law-abiding, tax-paying people," such as his boss, Nigel Farage, who doesn't do his job in parliament, lied about why he avoided constituency work, admitted to breaking 17 laws last week alone, and still faces questions about tax avoidance.

— Russ Jones (@russincheshire.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 6:51 PM

9.

Breaking: Matt Goodwin says his internal polling has him up by 814%.

— Dmitry Grozoubinski (@explaintrade.com) January 27, 2026 at 2:20 PM

10.

🚨Matt Goodwin announced as Reform UK candidate for Gorton & Denton by-election🚨

The next step in his grifting arc – from GB News to standing for Reform UK.

— Best for Britain (@bestforbritain.org) January 27, 2026 at 2:09 PM

11.

Godwin’s Law- as an online discussion grows longer, the probability of a comparison involving Nazis or Hitler approaches.

Goodwin’s Law- the longer he talks the probability that he will end up sounding like a Nazi increases.

— Daz (@mrdaz.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 2:29 PM

12.

Are you an academic already alarmed and upset by the prospect of Matt Goodwin MP?

Just think! If Reform wins the next general election, they'll probably make him higher education minister.

— David Klemperer (@dmk1793.bsky.social) January 27, 2026 at 2:29 PM

