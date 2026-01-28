Laurence Fox accused Giles Coren of misjudging the public mood over America and was magnificently owned by his response

Celebrity giles coren Laurence fox

This really will be the last thing we write about Giles Coren for a while – honest – but his column about cancelling his holiday to America because of Trump is the gift that keeps on giving.

First up a brief reminder of why the Times man will no longer be taking his family to Florida this year.

This morning I cancelled our family holiday to America. I cannot in good conscience take my wife and children there and tell them they will be safe. The United States is no longer a place for decent people.https://t.co/i8xQ4CxUcK — Giles Coren (@gilescoren) January 26, 2026

We wrote about it first because of all the furious Magas who responded, and then because of the very satisfying way Coren took them down one troll at a time.

Anyway, we’re back again – again! – because of all the usual suspects, the most usual of them all just turned up to suggest Coren had somehow just scored a giant own goal.

Giles trod on a land mine today. Revealing how far public opinion has shifted from where newspaper columnists think it rests. https://t.co/FUZWXsiezm — Laurence Fox (@LozzaFox) January 27, 2026

And he was given a short, sharp lesson in how the world – well, the media world at least – works, and it was a 10/10 response.

But I got 40,000 likes, more than I’ve ever had, record digital reads in the paper and pissed off a million MAGAs in a country that does not see The Times and with whom I agree on nothing. It was the best journalism day I’ve had in a decade. Where are you saying I went wrong? — Giles Coren (@gilescoren) January 27, 2026

Boom.

Giles Coren has destroyed MAGA and every far right British grifter in a way that the ‘left’ could only dream of. Giles doesn’t need to pay to go to America. He’s living rent free in their heads. https://t.co/ItTjiii2Sm — The Last Blairite #TrueLabour (@LastBlairite) January 27, 2026

Not everyone was buying it, so Coren had to repeat the lesson.

Soulless and sad — MILO (@Nero) January 28, 2026

It’s my job Milo. To write opinions that drive subscribers to The Times. Whack it up on X and see if anyone gives a shit. This one sold thousands of newspapers. Which makes me happy because I’m a Times writer. A million MAGA pile-on is of no consequence, fun though it is. — Giles Coren (@gilescoren) January 28, 2026

Giles, I like you and love your writing but I’m miffed at your take on this. I’m on hol in US right now. Montana and now Florida for Disney. Been superb and the people have been wonderful. Bit cold in Orlando at present but otherwise your take is miles off the mark. I understand… — Adrian Slaughter (@SpotSlaughter) January 28, 2026

It’s just an opinion column. I write three a week. Nobody is going to agree with all of them. Obviously I don’t think the US is too dangerous to go to. It was a “Notebook” so intended to be about the writer’s week. Saying I’d cancelled a hol was just my way of disapproving of ICE — Giles Coren (@gilescoren) January 28, 2026

(That’s enough Coren – ed).

