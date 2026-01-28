Celebrity giles coren Laurence fox

Laurence Fox accused Giles Coren of misjudging the public mood over America and was magnificently owned by his response

Poke Reporter. Updated January 28th, 2026

This really will be the last thing we write about Giles Coren for a while – honest – but his column about cancelling his holiday to America because of Trump is the gift that keeps on giving.

First up a brief reminder of why the Times man will no longer be taking his family to Florida this year.

We wrote about it first because of all the furious Magas who responded, and then because of the very satisfying way Coren took them down one troll at a time.

Anyway, we’re back again – again! – because of all the usual suspects, the most usual of them all just turned up to suggest Coren had somehow just scored a giant own goal.

And he was given a short, sharp lesson in how the world – well, the media world at least – works, and it was a 10/10 response.

Boom.

Not everyone was buying it, so Coren had to repeat the lesson.

(That’s enough Coren – ed).

READ MORE

John Cleese was accused of not criticising the Catholic Church and while Cleese’s comeback was good this A++ response totally nailed it

Source @gilescoren