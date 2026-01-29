News guns ice kristi noem

This classic clip of cosplay cop Kristi Noem mishandling a gun has gone viral again, and these 15 scathing replies landed right on the bullseye

Saul Hutson. Updated January 29th, 2026

Let’s journey back in time to a simpler, more peaceful moment in America’s history.

All the way back to April 2025.

Back when we weren’t entirely sure yet whether or not Homeland Security Secretary, Kristi Noem, was a menace to society.

She wanted to pump up support for her merry band of untrained barbarian ICE agents. So she donned a costume and grabbed a (hopefully not loaded) gun and posed along side her team.

The resulting pic was not the #inspo she was looking for. It was mocked then and now it’s back again to make the rounds on Twitter.

Posted here by the Twitter account @GoldenAgeUnfold with the unintentionally hysterical caption “Thumbs up if you think Kristi Noem is doing a good job,” the post has garnered 10s of thousands of replies.

Correction: 10s of thousands of replies… effortlessly pointing out the many things that Noem is doing incorrectly in the photo.

Andrew Neil led the charge.

Here are a few more of the best.

