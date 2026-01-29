This classic clip of cosplay cop Kristi Noem mishandling a gun has gone viral again, and these 15 scathing replies landed right on the bullseye

News guns ice kristi noem

Let’s journey back in time to a simpler, more peaceful moment in America’s history.

All the way back to April 2025.

Back when we weren’t entirely sure yet whether or not Homeland Security Secretary, Kristi Noem, was a menace to society.

She wanted to pump up support for her merry band of untrained barbarian ICE agents. So she donned a costume and grabbed a (hopefully not loaded) gun and posed along side her team.

The resulting pic was not the #inspo she was looking for. It was mocked then and now it’s back again to make the rounds on Twitter.

Posted here by the Twitter account @GoldenAgeUnfold with the unintentionally hysterical caption “Thumbs up if you think Kristi Noem is doing a good job,” the post has garnered 10s of thousands of replies.

Thumbs-Up👍 if you think Kristi Noem doing a great job. pic.twitter.com/0NiGMalGsP — GoldenAge (@GoldenAgeUnfold) January 26, 2026

Correction: 10s of thousands of replies… effortlessly pointing out the many things that Noem is doing incorrectly in the photo.

What do you notice in this video of Kristi Noem cosplaying as an ICE agent? pic.twitter.com/KgsuoKlUEM — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 28, 2026

Andrew Neil led the charge.

That she has her gun pointing at the agent’s head. No wonder her dog got shot. https://t.co/vZ9pvjKaTK — Andrew Neil (@afneil) January 28, 2026

Here are a few more of the best.

1.

“Looking to make America safe” As she has the gun pointed right at the guys head she’s standing next to. What kind of idiots do we have working for us? https://t.co/qoBvwjwqLk — HOYT (@HoytHoytHoyt) January 28, 2026

2.

u got that barrel pointed at his head, no gun training, must be training at an ice facility — Modern Family Media (@DunphyFiles) January 27, 2026

3.

Judging by the way she’s holding the gun pointing directly at the guys head I would say she’s not doing great at all. — Cinema Shogun (@CinemaShogun) January 28, 2026

4.

she is so close to genuinely blowing his shit smoov off https://t.co/1HuPYIDsLs — MangoSweat (@BasedFalco) January 28, 2026

5.

No thumbs just one finger pic.twitter.com/xtuNMWiyoP — Sting56 (@FourAces56) January 26, 2026

6.

There’s a moment the guy to her left notices the barrel is pointed at his head and you can tell he’s trying hard af to maintain his composure lmao https://t.co/Gy1JYgeF1P — Don Juan (Lord Byron’s Version) (@SlavicAgent) January 28, 2026

7.

She shoot her dog with that rifle or was it a different one? — B.Roll.Benny (@brollbenny) January 27, 2026

8.

Go arrest your colleagues that have charges of rape, pedophilia and sex trafficking https://t.co/BboCPZIP1Y — 3PM (@RobBANKS_) January 28, 2026

9.

Vest not on properly, and hair loose. Gold Rolex daytona on show. Yep you’re good to go! — 🚜Cookie🚜 (@NFTCookieC) January 27, 2026

10.

She’s pointing a weapon directly at an officers head. She is a deeply unqualified DEI hire https://t.co/bZS4wiJiun — Jared Shult (@jared_shult) January 28, 2026

11.

Puppy killer trying to pretend she’s a cop. She looks ridiculous — Ed Chernis (@edchernis) January 26, 2026

12.

Yes, your anxiety sucks, but have you ever tried standing down-barrel of your boss improperly handling an assault weapon? https://t.co/PdtlVYgmyC pic.twitter.com/rEPzjsizHH — King of Sardonica, PhD, M.D., CFA, Esq. (@KingOfSardonica) January 28, 2026

13.

Anytime someone takes a picture with a rifle and their index finger is under the trigger guard it’s a telltale sign their experience with firearms is minimal and they probably don’t even know how to use it https://t.co/0BY1HQHSGC — Cody Goins (@leegoins11) January 28, 2026

14.

I think that dude is about to get his head blown off. But he’s not a dog so he’s probably safe. — DevilOnTheDeepBlueSea (@jeepincreepin23) January 26, 2026

15.

👎tell us she has no idea how weapons actually work. Probably spent 20 minutes with the prop guy saying “point it AWAY from his head” until he just gave up.. https://t.co/BZrPlbn2W4 — Deacon Roger ❤️‍🔥 Holy Name of Jesus (@DcnB_LovesJesus) January 28, 2026

