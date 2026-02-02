A Maga ‘influencer’ shared her reaction to Billie Eilish’s ICE protest and the joke was very much on them – 9 crushing comebacks

US Grammys MAGA

It was an especially political Grammys to no-one’s great surprise anywhere.

And Donald Trump’s ICE was naturally at the forefront of many people’s minds, including award-winning Billie Eilish who said ‘Fuck ICE’ (among many other things).

“No one is illegal on stolen land. […] F*ck ICE” — Billie Eilish accepting Song of the Year at the #GRAMMYs. pic.twitter.com/lcJRUjJ5jc — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 2, 2026

‘I feel so honoured every time I get to be in this room. As grateful as I feel, I honestly don’t feel like I need to say anything but that no one is illegal on stolen land. ‘And, yeah, it’s just really hard to know what to say and what to do right now, and I feel really hopeful in this room, and I feel like we just need to keep fighting and speaking up and protesting, and our voices really do matter, and the people matter, and fuck ICE. ‘That’s all I’m going to say. Sorry. Thank you so much.’

And it got quite the reception as you can hear from that clip. But not from Maga ‘influencer’ and much else besides Emily Austin, who felt her reaction was so important she shared it on her very own Twitter account.

Live reaction to Billie Eilish going on a “Fuck ICE” rant

Painful to listen to. pic.twitter.com/CuUVjGJKbZ — Emily Austin (@emilyraustin) February 2, 2026

And we mention it because of the widespread mockery it prompted.

1.

notice how she’s up on stage and you’re not https://t.co/1vBtLt4ofu — AARON (@lidolmix) February 2, 2026

2.

She thought this was tuff LMAO https://t.co/QF6odoUuKJ — mason (@onehandpolitics) February 2, 2026

3.

Damn I didn’t know seat fillers were allowed to bring their phones. https://t.co/F1aUpaxEYN — Matt Lieb?? (@mattlieb) February 2, 2026

4.

Left: Pro Trump internet personality Emily Austin upset at the standing ovation for ICE out at the Grammys, blowing kisses for them saying, “I love our law enforcement” Right: ICE tear gassing a 7 year old girl in Portland, Oregon pic.twitter.com/L3LOGVvjRI — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) February 2, 2026

5.

the most irrelevant person chirping about the most relevant person https://t.co/mosWKVH3a9 — yul (@juliabracadabra) February 2, 2026

6.

they just let anyone in the grammys like who even are u https://t.co/VeCdaXrpy3 — bONGO (@wariocolosseum) February 2, 2026

7.

you’re way more painful to watch, yeesh https://t.co/eS5iabMCAq — Fuckthony ICEtano (@theneedledrop) February 2, 2026

8.

MAGAts thought they ate that HAAAA delusional AF https://t.co/hLOvxxdc9d pic.twitter.com/kJ9du3TZNG — (@thatguym0ndo) February 2, 2026

9.

Who is Emily Austin and why should I care? https://t.co/3fnlOwrNqg — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) February 2, 2026

Well played Billie Eilish.

Source