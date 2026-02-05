Of all the scathing reactions to Nigel Farage’s Reform UK group photo, Larry the Cat’s burn surely best captured the mood

Politics Larry the Cat nigel farage Reform UK

In all the Peter Mandelson discourse, Nigel Farage has been given a free pass for apparently hoovering up discarded Tories to pad out his parliamentary Reform UK group.

Of course, he had already apparently been given a get-out-of-jail-free card to use on not being able to explain who paid for his house in Clacton, failing to declare financial interests on time, and lying about why he has still not held in-person surgeries in his constituency.

In an almost self-sabotaging move designed to draw attention back to him, he posted a photo of the newly swelled Reform cohort – reminding us all of what a ragtag band of rejects they truly are.

The internet had thoughts.

The future? 😂 REFORM UK MPs IN NUMBERS: 100% of these chancers are former Conservative Party members; 75% of these 'anti-elite' MPs attended fee-paying schools (compared to just 7% of the UK population, and by far the highest proportion of any party); 62.5% are ex-Tory MPs! https://t.co/YiTkcUqoSv — GET A GRIP (@docrussjackson) February 4, 2026

type of pic you take second day of a lads holiday https://t.co/zmRiUY1FEt — Greggs Patriot (@GreggsPatriot) February 4, 2026

There’s literally past ministers and Tory MPs standing next to you. — Reform Party UK Exposed 🇬🇧 (@reformexposed) February 4, 2026

If you represent the future then, my god, we’re all totally fucked. https://t.co/WGVVdVyxdw — Miffy (@miffythegamer) February 4, 2026

Darkness falls across the land

The midnight hour is close at hand

Creatures crawl in search of blood

To terrorize your neighbourhood! https://t.co/jn89H13hOJ — Irvine Iqbal (@IrvineIqbal) February 4, 2026

I honestly think he says stuff like this just for the Twitter engagement. The party of past Conservatives is not, by any metric, a party for the future. Over half of that lot are responsible for the mess we’re in right now. https://t.co/X0DygXwYQh — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) February 4, 2026

Fixed it – MPs without a single Reform vote pic.twitter.com/paHwRgMCJz — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) February 4, 2026

Tory Retirement Home, headed by a fella named in the Epstein files Since when are Tory failures “the future” when they wear a lighter shade of blue? Same shit, different fart https://t.co/w41mQQ71ZN — Johnald McDicko (@McDickotheRed) February 4, 2026

8 MPs It’s an octofasc of bin juice https://t.co/44NdDdRxrT — Stuzi 🐝🐝 (@stuzi_pants) February 4, 2026

pic.twitter.com/8YbNFpiVbg — Trying to open your eyes 👀 (@kevgochat) February 4, 2026

L to R Ex Tory, Ex Tory, Ex Tory, Majority Shareholder (and Ex Tory), Roy from Corrie (surprised at him tbh, being married to Haley and all) Ex Tory, Ex Tory, Ex Tory… https://t.co/JsX7BYNrA9 — Lord Protector Will Wartsandall (@LewensWill) February 5, 2026

That's odd, because you look like the party of the past. Disgruntled Tory MPs from a decade ago, and policies from the 1930s. — Shane Brown (@shanebrown74) February 4, 2026

Larry the Cat summed up the scene quite beautifully.

Finally an answer to the question: What would a production of Snow White look like if the seven dwarfs were all Dopey? https://t.co/45CIAvnwJX — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) February 4, 2026

