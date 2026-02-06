Lucy Connolly was so confidently incorrect about ‘contempt of court’ that it was a special kind of magnificent
You’ll probably know the name Lucy Connolly as the woman who was jailed for stirring up racial hatred against asylum seekers.
Since coming out of prison she’s become a bit of a champion for free speech warriors everywhere, although they might (definitely) want to find a different champion after this most unfortunate exchange went wildly viral.
It’s someone who was moved to offer Connolly a bit of advice, and it’s fair to say she didn’t take it too well.
The very definition of ‘confidently incorrect’ (well you did try, @Frances_Coppola!)
And these people surely said it best.
1.
🤦♀️ Hard to know whether to laugh or cry at Connelly’s ignorance. pic.twitter.com/IdfmFY60sj
— Kathy (@CentreLeft_) February 5, 2026
2.
She’s not knitting with both needles 🤣🤣😂
— Miss Chief 🤨 (@Midge1415) February 5, 2026
3.
To be fair, Connolly has been accused, convicted and imprisoned for stirring up racial hatred, but no-one has ever accused her of being well-informed or bright. https://t.co/aTVVnrzrmp
— Cathy Beesley (@beesley_cathy) February 5, 2026
4.
Don't interrupt her! Let her carry on!
— Heather (@FairyQueenOfBS) February 5, 2026
5.
Lucy Connolly
Thicker than a panel beater’s butty 🥪 https://t.co/HzLjrFwXTT
— Stuzi 🐝🐝 (@stuzi_pants) February 5, 2026
6.
This has made my day. Lucy wins the internet. pic.twitter.com/w3bEyooMkh
— Dr Mariana Claire Marinovic 🏴🇮🇲 (@DrMarianaClaire) February 5, 2026
7.
The brilliant @Frances_Coppola attempting to save Lucy Connolly from herself. pic.twitter.com/xpXrdfcyX6
— Sangita Myska (@SangitaMyska) February 5, 2026
8.
Oh this is too good https://t.co/T4ECDZ31qq
— Curtis Daly (@CurtisDaly_) February 6, 2026
9.
The genius of Lucy Connolly. pic.twitter.com/4OnudNQVZ5
— Jamie Kay (@TheRealJamieKay) February 5, 2026
To conclude …
She lived rent free for 10 months at his majesty's pleasure lol. https://t.co/9xZjDKBQ5a
— Inevitable Pinky 🐡🏳️🌈🇬🇧🇬🇱🇪🇺 (@BpdLion) February 5, 2026
