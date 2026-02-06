Lucy Connolly was so confidently incorrect about ‘contempt of court’ that it was a special kind of magnificent

Weird World law self-own

You’ll probably know the name Lucy Connolly as the woman who was jailed for stirring up racial hatred against asylum seekers.

Since coming out of prison she’s become a bit of a champion for free speech warriors everywhere, although they might (definitely) want to find a different champion after this most unfortunate exchange went wildly viral.

It’s someone who was moved to offer Connolly a bit of advice, and it’s fair to say she didn’t take it too well.

The very definition of ‘confidently incorrect’ (well you did try, @Frances_Coppola!)

And these people surely said it best.

1.

🤦‍♀️ Hard to know whether to laugh or cry at Connelly’s ignorance. pic.twitter.com/IdfmFY60sj — Kathy (@CentreLeft_) February 5, 2026

2.

She’s not knitting with both needles 🤣🤣😂 — Miss Chief 🤨 (@Midge1415) February 5, 2026

3.

To be fair, Connolly has been accused, convicted and imprisoned for stirring up racial hatred, but no-one has ever accused her of being well-informed or bright. https://t.co/aTVVnrzrmp — Cathy Beesley (@beesley_cathy) February 5, 2026

4.

Don't interrupt her! Let her carry on! — Heather (@FairyQueenOfBS) February 5, 2026

5.

Lucy Connolly Thicker than a panel beater’s butty 🥪 https://t.co/HzLjrFwXTT — Stuzi 🐝🐝 (@stuzi_pants) February 5, 2026

6.

This has made my day. Lucy wins the internet. pic.twitter.com/w3bEyooMkh — Dr Mariana Claire Marinovic 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇮🇲 (@DrMarianaClaire) February 5, 2026

7.

The brilliant @Frances_Coppola attempting to save Lucy Connolly from herself. pic.twitter.com/xpXrdfcyX6 — Sangita Myska (@SangitaMyska) February 5, 2026

8.

Oh this is too good https://t.co/T4ECDZ31qq — Curtis Daly (@CurtisDaly_) February 6, 2026

9.

The genius of Lucy Connolly. pic.twitter.com/4OnudNQVZ5 — Jamie Kay (@TheRealJamieKay) February 5, 2026

To conclude …

She lived rent free for 10 months at his majesty's pleasure lol. https://t.co/9xZjDKBQ5a — Inevitable Pinky 🐡🏳️‍🌈🇬🇧🇬🇱🇪🇺 (@BpdLion) February 5, 2026

READ MORE

GB News’s Keir Starmer poll didn’t go the way they thought it would and their total bewilderment is an absolute delight