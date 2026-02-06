Keir Starmer claimed ‘the left’ doesn’t defend core British values, and people have been trying to work out what they are – 37 very convincing suggestions

Social Media epstein files Keir Starmer Peter mandelson

We’re feeling a horrible sense of déjà vu. As the prime minister fights for his political life in echoes of the Conservative revolving door of 10 Downing Street years, it could be that Epstein brings down a UK government, while still having no effect on the US president who appears in those files thousands of times.

On Thursday, Keir Starmer made a speech, apologising to Epstein’s victims for having hired one of his close associates, Peter Mandelson, to be the UK’s Ambassador to the US. He put out his array of mitigating factors, largely that Mandelson had lied.

He went on to criticise extremist politicians, calling out Reform UK, but then took a swipe at the left of politics with the annoyingly vague accusation of failing to defend core British values – another echo from the years of Conservative chaos.

Keir Starmer attacks the racism of Reform and Matt Goodwin but then adds that "Britain has also been let down by a mindset on the left of politics that is too slow to defend core British values" [image or embed] — Adam Bienkov (@adambienkov.bsky.social) February 5, 2026 at 11:28 AM

Once again, people were left wondering what exactly these core British values are.

Bluesky had answers. Possibly not what Starmer had in mind with his jab at Zack Polanski “the left”, but definitely things that could be described as core British values.

Passive-aggressively saying "You're welcome" under your breath when someone fails to say "thank you" for holding a door for them. — Hester Duffy (@wordlessreader.bsky.social) February 5, 2026 at 12:46 PM

Irritatedly saying "Oh who's this then?" when the phone rings — Mr Socko (@laotianrockrat.bsky.social) February 5, 2026 at 1:03 PM

That fart smell when you open a packet of ham never used to be a thing, and "the left" just stood by and let it happen — Sam (@blessedwithpace.bsky.social) February 5, 2026 at 4:37 PM

Waiting for your neighbours to put the bins out first so you can look to see which bins it is this week. — Ben (@bpaul.bsky.social) February 5, 2026 at 12:48 PM

Giving it the big ‘uns when someone cuts you up, then looking squarely ahead when they pull up next to you at the next lights [image or embed] — G (@gj19eighty.bsky.social) February 5, 2026 at 9:54 PM

Invading other countries and killing the locals? Killing and brutalising British citizens in the UK all through the Troubles? The right to drink very milky and weak tea? It could be anything. — Allan (@allanartist.bsky.social) February 5, 2026 at 12:29 PM

The joy of a service station cafe in the rain…? Or is that just me? — Nick Greenwood (@njgreenwood.bsky.social) February 5, 2026 at 1:37 PM

Asking Irish people if they're from The Southern Part and pronouncing it Eye-land — Emma Nolan (@emmanolan.bsky.social) February 5, 2026 at 3:34 PM

Carry On films being the official history. (The more I think about it…probably the correct answer for them) — AK Bell (@akbell.bsky.social) February 5, 2026 at 1:29 PM

18.

You can’t say you’re British anymore or you’ll get locked up and thrown in jail by The Left™️. — Chris (@gothcasual.bsky.social) February 5, 2026 at 12:43 PM

