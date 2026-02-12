A thirst-trap Twitter account asked people to ‘tell me something I don’t know’ and these 17 A++ replies were both hilarious and informative

Pics Weird facts

As anyone familiar with Twitter knows, there’s an awful lot of ‘thirst trap’ accounts out there. They’re usually young ladies who presumably live in houses with very effective central heating systems.

They’ll farm engagement by sharing a selfie along with a question such as ‘How am I looking?’ or the classic ‘Tell me something I don’t know’. We’re not judging – we all have to earn a living.

Occasionally, their posts gain a lot of traction, as is the case with Daisy Monroe, who has pinned the question to the top of her Twitter profile.

Here’s the post.

Tell me something I don’t know 😘 pic.twitter.com/81X1F7PhZm — Daisy Monroe (@BlondieMonroeX) February 9, 2026

The replies were brilliantly hilarious and bizarre and they certainly told us a few things of which we were previously unaware.

Here come the facts!

1.

The dog “Wellard” from Eastenders was Russell Crowe’s pet wolf in the film Gladiator. — Breakaway (@McCourt2010) February 10, 2026

2.

Hull City is the only English Football League Club that can’t be coloured in. — NorthernBoy 🐅 (@NorthernBoy1904) February 10, 2026

3.

The Snake Pass Inn, in Derbyshire’s Peak District, used simply to be called the Snake Inn, but was renamed after the adjacent Snake Pass Road, which was itself originally named after the inn. The renaming of the inn thereby completed a circular naming effect. — Robert Catchpole (@RastusCatch) February 10, 2026

4.

There are more microbes in your intestine than there are humans on the planet — Ben Davies (@ben_benjamin3) February 10, 2026

5.

A rope wrapped around the Earth at the equator only needs to be lengthened by 6.28 feet to allow the rope to be raised 1 foot off the ground all the way around. — JH (@OutOfTownJH) February 10, 2026

6.

The only word in English with three consecutive sets of double letters is “bookkeeper”. — Matt Webster (@bravo1982) February 11, 2026

7.

There was a time where Coronation Street had three women called Elizabeth working at the Rovers, all with different abbreviated names https://t.co/Zu8z3Hcwwz pic.twitter.com/9uyQX30dJG — teen of paint🎨 (@BRATTYBARBl) February 9, 2026

8.