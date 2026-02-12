Pics Weird facts

A thirst-trap Twitter account asked people to ‘tell me something I don’t know’ and these 17 A++ replies were both hilarious and informative

David Harris. Updated February 12th, 2026

As anyone familiar with Twitter knows, there’s an awful lot of ‘thirst trap’ accounts out there. They’re usually young ladies who presumably live in houses with very effective central heating systems.

They’ll farm engagement by sharing a selfie along with a question such as ‘How am I looking?’ or the classic ‘Tell me something I don’t know’. We’re not judging – we all have to earn a living.

Occasionally, their posts gain a lot of traction, as is the case with Daisy Monroe, who has pinned the question to the top of her Twitter profile.

Here’s the post.

The replies were brilliantly hilarious and bizarre and they certainly told us a few things of which we were previously unaware.

Here come the facts!

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2