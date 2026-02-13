Pam Bondi’s mind-boggling deflection from the Epstein Files had people wondering what they can get away with by citing the Dow – 21 Bondiesque excuses

Social Media pam bondi

Attorney General Pam Bondi’s so-called evidence before Congress on Wednesday was littered with moments that should – in a fully functioning democracy – have ended her career.

She lied under oath about whether the actual president has committed a crime.

Bondi: "There is no evidence that Donald Trump has committed a crime" Lieu: "I believe you just lied under oath." Bondi: "Don't you ever accuse me of a crime" Lieu: "I’m showing you evidence." I think Pam Bondi’s "career" has just come to an end today. pic.twitter.com/tkIiu3mQVB — Daractenus (@Daractenus) February 11, 2026

She refused to acknowledge the Epstein survivors as they revealed her Department of Justice hasn’t spoken to or helped any of them.

An image we won't soon forget. Attorney General Pam Bondi refused to look at Epstein survivors pictured behind her on the Hill today. pic.twitter.com/KYCBQCXz3Y — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) February 11, 2026

When asked about covering up a murder, in the case of Alex Pretti who was shot by anti-immigration agents, she had this disgusting reaction.

Oh my God. I only noticed this now. After Rep. Chuy Garcia accused Pam Bondi of covering up Alex Pretti’s murder, Bondi grinned.

SHE FUCKING GRINNED. Watch her face: pic.twitter.com/ocf5thW6Rw — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) February 12, 2026

Bondi also tried the most astonishing deflection we’ve seen from the Trump cultists in and around government, and it’s a very crowded field.

Bondi crashes out over Epstein: "The Dow is over 50,000 dollars! I don't know why you're laughing. You're a great stock trader as I hear, Raskin. The Dow is over 50,000 right now. The S&P at almost 7,000, and the Nasdaq smashing records. That's what we should be talking about." pic.twitter.com/wZVxfnaiUr — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 11, 2026

It didn’t go down well with the public.

Pam Bondi’s “the Dow” moment will go down as one of the worst performances I’ve ever witnessed, what in the fuck was that. — Hard Pass (@HardPass4) February 11, 2026

Sure Americans can’t buy homes but the DOW is at $50k and the billionaires are richer than ever! BE HAPPY MAGA! — Eric Spracklen 🇺🇸 (@EricSpracklen) February 12, 2026

If you care more about the Dow being at 50k rather than locking up child trafficking pedophiles, you have a real moral compass problem. Gross. https://t.co/Q82Bj2YMxj — Colin (@colin_gladman) February 12, 2026

What did go down, however, was the Dow Jones Index.

The Dow just fell below 50,000 pic.twitter.com/4XPOjhCp76 — Ed Elson (@edels0n) February 12, 2026

Bondi’s apparent excuse for not doing the bare minimum of her job caught the internet’s attention in a way she probably won’t appreciate, and these clapbacks are all the sweeter for that.

1.

Unfortunately we have just had a customer in to complain about the terrible landscaping job we have done on their garden (photo attached). Luckily we told them that the DOW was over 50,000 right now, so they left with their tail between their legs. pic.twitter.com/KRLkQGko1L — Four Seasons Total Landscaping (@TotalSeasons) February 12, 2026

2.

Do I know how fast I was going? Officer, the Dow is over 50,000 right now. The S&P at almost 7,000, and the Nasdaq smashing records. That's what we should be talking about. Don’t you dare laugh at me. I don’t know what’s so funny. — Rep. Jack Kimble (@RepJackKimble) February 12, 2026

3.

My wife: How late were you out last night? Me: The DOW is over $50,000! — Douglas A. Boneparth (@dougboneparth) February 11, 2026

4.

My landlord: You’re a week late on rent. Me: The DOW just hit 50,000. — Quadcarl (@Quadcarl) February 11, 2026

5.

My son just brought his report card home and said that before we read it we should keep in mind that the DOW is up 50 thousand. — devon sawa (@DevonESawa) February 12, 2026

6.

Cop: “Sir, have you been drinking?” Me: “Ocifer, the Dow is over 50,000” Cop: “Have a nice day sir” — White Guy (@noreplcement4yt) February 11, 2026

7.

You can't possibly expect erika kirk to still be mourning when the DOW is over 50,000. — Covie (@covie_93) February 12, 2026

8.

Me: You're wrong about that medieval hygiene, Europeans washed daily & bathed weekly.

Please back up your claim with sources or admit that you were wrong. She: The DOW is over $50.000! — Fake History Hunter (@fakehistoryhunt) February 12, 2026

9.

Just wait till I tell the IRS on April 15th that the Dow is over 50,000. — Axiomatic Enemy of the State (@DeTocqueville14) February 12, 2026

10.

Wilson demanding we discuss the price of the Dow pic.twitter.com/2IRLkYaNyW — Earl of FrunkPuppy (@28delayslater) February 12, 2026

