Someone asked for band names for a group made up on Megyn Kelly, Kristi Noem, Pam Bondi and Karoline Leavitt – 18 certified platinum suggestions

There are not too many laughs to be wrung from politics in the US right now.

So, credit to actor William Baldwin for prompting one of the most fun threads about the Trump Administration we’ve seen in a while.

He posted a picture of talk show host Megyn Kelly, US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Attorney General Pam Bondi and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt – and asked what their band name would be.

And the answers did not disappoint.

Epsteiny’s Child https://t.co/gVsqijN5rz — Sierra La Puerta | NYC (@SierraLPNYC) February 13, 2026

The Klanberries https://t.co/0MFsx2QGxG — Brown Eyed Susan (@smc429) February 13, 2026

Spice Ghouls — RyanAdams.bsky.social 🌊🎬 🏳️‍🌈🇲🇽🇺🇦🇹🇭 (@filmystic) February 13, 2026

The ICE Girls https://t.co/rih9kCZCem — Will Berson (@will_berson) February 13, 2026

4 Blonde Cons — Mr. Christopher (@iamalmostlegend) February 13, 2026

The Hood, the Bad, and the Ugly pic.twitter.com/wd51Pkf1kI — Laurie (@Laurie0801) February 13, 2026

Stephen Miller Band https://t.co/FeypOOO8eL — TDot Resident (@TDotResident) February 14, 2026

Fasc Test Dummies https://t.co/izLzzuFTbq — Doc Coyle (@DocCoyle) February 13, 2026

-Ku klux kons -The ICE maidens -Donny’s angels https://t.co/g4iPIQL9LP — zenobia shroff (@ZenobiaShroff) February 13, 2026

Pussygrab Riot — Jim Hagman, Ph.D. 🇺🇸🇺🇦🌈 (@HagmanDr) February 13, 2026

Four Nein Blondes. — Scott Caldwell (@scottcaldwell) February 13, 2026

The Pointless Sisters — Jim LaRegina (@jim_laregina) February 13, 2026

Lady Klantebellum — Brown Eyed Susan (@smc429) February 13, 2026

Lip Fill’a — The Elephant Ass (@TheElephantAss) February 13, 2026

No HisPanic at the Disco! — Bubbe Wokestein 💙🇪🇺 🇨🇦✡️ (@veggieto) February 13, 2026

The Please Go-Gos — Chris Crawford (@cjcmd) February 13, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/BillyBaldwin