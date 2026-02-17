Fox News just started doing Jeffrey Epstein jokes and they didn’t just plumb the depths, they went straight to the Mariana Trench

US epstein Fox News

To the studios of Fox News – only briefly, honest – where host Jesse Waters didn’t just charter previously unseen depths, he ended up in the Mariana Trench.

We say this after Waters and his Fox News sidekicks – Greg Gutfeld among them – joked about Jeffrey Epstein and when we say it’s quite the watch, it’s quite the watch.

Fox News is now telling anti-Semitic jokes about Jeffrey Epstein instead of taking allegations against him seriously. Jesse Watters says Epstein was “just a fixer” “It looks like he’s mostly just a fixer, a guy who advises. He helps people with their problems. Sometimes those… pic.twitter.com/DrczNurVvf — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) February 16, 2026

Pass the eye bleach, please. And these people surely said it best.

1.

This is beyond disgusting. Fox News is letting Jesse Watters and Greg Gutfeld make light of the horrific crimes Jeffrey Epstein committed, and now it’s just a punchline for them. To call Epstein a fixer and joke about his exploitation of women is not only disrespectful to the… — Shiny (@ShinniegalX) February 16, 2026

2.

We’re slowly veering toward the right openly arguing that Epstein was a good dude who did nothing wrong Look at this shit https://t.co/fh40OFICmV — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) February 16, 2026

3.

This is so fucking gross my god these people are absolute ghouls https://t.co/jswwl7OjUv — Andrew—#IAmTheResistance (@AmoneyResists) February 16, 2026

4.

Over three-quarters of Republicans aged 65 and up say they trust Fox News. There is an institutional agenda to brainwash Americans in that demographic that the info in the Epstein files isn't a big deal. These propagandists are dangerous people who protect pedos for profit. — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) February 14, 2026

5.

Never tell me to “agree to disagree” with these folks. There’s nothing to talk about. https://t.co/6wRJKvP9Nr — Richard Staple, BSN, RN🇯🇲 (@RichStapless) February 16, 2026

6.

Seriously…he's trying to get trump's sychophants to just laugh off all of the Pedo's Sexploits!

Human garbage….the lot of them!! — Dan Linderer (@DanLinderer) February 16, 2026

7.

There needs to be a nationwide boycott of Fox News. Anyone trying to laugh off violent crimes against children is a rotten scumbag. — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) February 14, 2026

8.

Just unplug the camera. Beyond appalling. https://t.co/Gnz7AeDQOg — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) February 17, 2026

9.

Only soulless ghouls look past such grotesque human rights violations and make jokes. — jen (@authenticme84) February 16, 2026

Source @EdKrassen