US epstein Fox News

Fox News just started doing Jeffrey Epstein jokes and they didn’t just plumb the depths, they went straight to the Mariana Trench

John Plunkett. Updated February 17th, 2026

To the studios of Fox News – only briefly, honest – where host Jesse Waters didn’t just charter previously unseen depths, he ended up in the Mariana Trench.

We say this after Waters and his Fox News sidekicks – Greg Gutfeld among them – joked about Jeffrey Epstein and when we say it’s quite the watch, it’s quite the watch.

Pass the eye bleach, please. And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

READ MORE

America lectured Europe on press freedom and this European’s A++ comeback was simply magnificent

Source @EdKrassen