Life AI dating new york city

New York City just launched the first AI dating cafe, and it’s proof once and for all that people love their phones more than anything else in the world

Saul Hutson. Updated February 17th, 2026

Dating in New York City is notoriously competitive. Everyone in the city is rich, fit, and picky.

But that’s all about to change. Now all you need for a date is a phone and a wifi connection.

Same Same Wine Bar in New York City is the first AI dating cafe. Stare at your phone during drinks all you want. It’s not rude anymore. In fact, it’s a requirement.

The wine bar exists exclusively for people to show up and hang with their chat bots. Whether or not guests will actually engage with each other is still up in the air.

If the reactions in the comments are any indication, the future of love is in danger.

Source: Twitter @nypost