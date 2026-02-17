New York City just launched the first AI dating cafe, and it’s proof once and for all that people love their phones more than anything else in the world

Life AI dating new york city

Dating in New York City is notoriously competitive. Everyone in the city is rich, fit, and picky.

But that’s all about to change. Now all you need for a date is a phone and a wifi connection.

Same Same Wine Bar in New York City is the first AI dating cafe. Stare at your phone during drinks all you want. It’s not rude anymore. In fact, it’s a requirement.

The wine bar exists exclusively for people to show up and hang with their chat bots. Whether or not guests will actually engage with each other is still up in the air.

Have an AI girlfriend or boyfriend? Now there’s a bar for you. The Post’s Rikki Schlott checked out the Hell’s Kitchen establishment that has been re-designed for those who have AI partners, so they can bring along their phone for a romantic evening. https://t.co/LM3fXTss5s pic.twitter.com/HZhDXmQMQN — New York Post (@nypost) February 12, 2026

If the reactions in the comments are any indication, the future of love is in danger.

1.

I don’t understand the level of confidence it takes to go out in public with an AI girlfriend, yet still lack the confidence to talk to a woman in person. https://t.co/x4Hrk7ZvzF — Christian Becker (@TheAmazingBeck) February 13, 2026

2.

🎵You wanna go where everybody knows you’re lame🎵 https://t.co/fk4bfhOK1I — Mike Rutherford (@CardChronicle) February 13, 2026

3.

“The vast majority of people were admittedly fellow members of the media” 😭 https://t.co/OsTJiOS2hS — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) February 13, 2026

4.

Couldn’t all these people just… date each other? https://t.co/1sF8YdIs2D — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) February 13, 2026

5.

Bring on the asteroid https://t.co/vm0E3amB1v — Ross Villarreal (@SportsRV) February 13, 2026

6.

do i even need to say that this is the saddest, most pathetic and dystopian thing ive ever seen — Dishonesty Finder (@mtbierstadr) February 12, 2026

7.

“The guys are interesting to say the least” The guys: Santa, a deer man, and shrek pic.twitter.com/mJlbX5IO72 — Bc brevity (@ObiGhdh) February 12, 2026

8.

people need to learn to be alone! go out for a drink and dinner by yourself and be liberated! https://t.co/ysb8tT0TZj — Sam (@samthehobbit_98) February 13, 2026

9.

10.

We need a matchmaking sting operation for these people. Host an AI partner event, apologize for overbooking (so people have to share tables) and then jam internet access after most people have ordered. https://t.co/gP4EVaScRe — Zachary Wefel (@zacharywefel) February 12, 2026

11.

we are in hell https://t.co/3EdlyATZFx — Abby Mueller (@abby_mueller_) February 13, 2026

12.

So you go to a bar to date your AI partner while being surrounded by real people also dating their AI. I’m not ready for the next generation. First we play games.

Then watch people playing games.

Then watch people watching games. Now we sit with people but talk to AIs. https://t.co/zbVPOdNsVK — Travis 💡 (@ProofOfTravis) February 13, 2026

13.

I have a girl friend

No you don’t

Yes I do

NO you don’t

YES I do

Okay who is she

You wouldn’t know her she lives in my phone. — Phineas J Whoopee, Lineman extraordinaire ( Ret. ) (@j_whoopee) February 13, 2026

14.

Remember when we used to make fun of kids who had imaginary friends? https://t.co/Jx83G8AhdH — Caroline (@carolinecwilder) February 13, 2026

15.

FOR HEAVEN’S SAKE, GET A ROOM.

🤣😂🤣😂 — Informed22 (@Informed22A) February 12, 2026

Source: Twitter @nypost