US donald trump MAGA

Nothing to see here. Just Donald Trump telling the inaugural Board of Peace forum that he doesn’t like ‘young, handsome men’, because he likes women

David Harris. Updated February 20th, 2026

Donald Trump has been addressing the attendees at the inaugural session of his controversial Board of Peace in Washington, D.C.

As usual, his speech was a rambling head-scratcher where the audience struggled to keep up with his incoherent sentences, such as this excerpt shared by Acyn over on Twitter.

Here’s Trump awkwardly complimenting Paraguay’s 48-year-old President Santiago Peña as a “young, handsome guy” before quickly clarifying his remarks.

It’s completely weird and yet not in the least surprising.

It sparked a lot of replies with many people pointing out that it sounded like he was protesting too much.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2