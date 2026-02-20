Nothing to see here. Just Donald Trump telling the inaugural Board of Peace forum that he doesn’t like ‘young, handsome men’, because he likes women

US donald trump MAGA

Donald Trump has been addressing the attendees at the inaugural session of his controversial Board of Peace in Washington, D.C.

As usual, his speech was a rambling head-scratcher where the audience struggled to keep up with his incoherent sentences, such as this excerpt shared by Acyn over on Twitter.

Here’s Trump awkwardly complimenting Paraguay’s 48-year-old President Santiago Peña as a “young, handsome guy” before quickly clarifying his remarks.

It’s completely weird and yet not in the least surprising.

Trump: Young, handsome guy. Always nice to be young and handsome. Doesn't mean we have to like you. I don't like young, handsome men. Women I like. Men I don't have any interest. pic.twitter.com/E7P1qhExyp — Acyn (@Acyn) February 19, 2026

It sparked a lot of replies with many people pointing out that it sounded like he was protesting too much.

1.

2.

You can always count on him to talk about everything BUT what the topic of a meeting is supposed to be. Usually in a very creepy fashion. — J.P. (@Jaypers413) February 19, 2026

3.

What does he mean? Thought he loved young men pic.twitter.com/1v0SE0rXLR — Silfaster (@silfaster1) February 19, 2026

4.

Getting right down to critical issues at the Board of Peace inaugural meeting. — asarah (@msnomdeplume) February 19, 2026

5.

Well that was weird. Even for him. — Former Listless Vessel (@FormerListless) February 19, 2026

6.

ADVISORS TO TRUMP: Don't say anything weird to remind people that you're all over the Epstein files. TRUMP: I got this. ADVISORS TO TRUMP: Seriously, nothing weird. TRUMP: I got this. https://t.co/ZD5aWacm52 — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) February 19, 2026

7.

Who says shit like this? 🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/A38YVIMWe4 — Audrey Renée Bentley (@BentleyAudrey) February 19, 2026

8.

Everyday there’s a new clip that reminds me how unbelievably fucking dumb so much of this country is that he could convince them he deserved a second term. https://t.co/uEUDt65Nd5 — G (@GerhartCss) February 19, 2026

9.