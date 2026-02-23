This wildly misleading picture is blowing minds everywhere and it really isn’t what you think (probably)

Weird World optical illusion

It’s not entirely clear what the specific context was for @doxie_gay to post this picture on Twitter, beyond the fact he doesn’t have much money right now.

Except their financial status wasn’t what sent it trending. It was the picture itself, which isn’t what it appears to be from first glance, and yet that first glance is so impossible to ignore you’ll be staring at it forever before it finally clicks.

i'm lowkey in a financial ruin i may never recover from pic.twitter.com/4gkQLHCxGt — doxie (@doxie_gay) February 22, 2026

At the risk of sticking our neck our, you were probably thinking something along the lines of all these people, right?

what the hell am i looking at pic.twitter.com/57dZ0JvFdV — Naevis -77.82X-78.29 (@naevisualizer) February 22, 2026

thought this was a scarily skinny and hairy neck https://t.co/zt8PeRcV67 — kora (@ilyasroza) February 22, 2026

What's wrong with your neck dude — Jim Mack (@BigMackJimbo) February 22, 2026

I thought it was a neck for at least 10 seconds https://t.co/24LovKIVL2 — Corporate Girl (@_iamartha) February 22, 2026

what am i actually looking at? i’m scared https://t.co/v6lKS7qmli — ໊ (@glindaupland) February 22, 2026

what the hell is going on here — taoki (@justalexoki) February 22, 2026

what fucking body part is this bro https://t.co/EQTsxTQxuQ — not ciel phantomhive of shedtwt (@evilcatboy666) February 22, 2026

Bro is an Ostrich pic.twitter.com/2qT9Y54220 — Frenchie (@Heptapod96) February 22, 2026

I am so confused right now pic.twitter.com/1u8tiE6Ldy — •YAGA• (@elonboe) February 22, 2026

Holy shit I thought that was your neckbeard, bro https://t.co/d4T82F4tOk — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) February 22, 2026

So what is it really then?

This is a hand in a pocket and not someone’s very thin neck, btw. https://t.co/o0yiYu1hnM — AT (@primediscussion) February 23, 2026

Eh?

oh it's a hand in your pocket pic.twitter.com/ZNQ6Mx0TlR — ophelia (@ophoelia) February 22, 2026

Oh. We see (we think).

Got it!

But just in case …

Dude puts his hand in a pocket And the internet loses its mind ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/XpFmmoJl2P — 0x20 (@CryptoSpaces1) February 22, 2026

Coud have been worse, could have been the other way up.

What are your thoughts on this image pic.twitter.com/XSALwzmvuL — Nexora (@frametheory058) February 23, 2026

Ooh-er missus!

Last word to the original poster …

yall didn't even give a shit i'm bankrupt lmaoooo, that was the whole point is to show me reaching into my empty pocket & yall sat there and called me a giraffe, had me gagged pic.twitter.com/fBj8zTDgmk — doxie (@doxie_gay) February 23, 2026

