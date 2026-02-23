Weird World optical illusion

This wildly misleading picture is blowing minds everywhere and it really isn’t what you think (probably)

John Plunkett. Updated February 23rd, 2026

It’s not entirely clear what the specific context was for @doxie_gay to post this picture on Twitter, beyond the fact he doesn’t have much money right now.

Except their financial status wasn’t what sent it trending. It was the picture itself, which isn’t what it appears to be from first glance, and yet that first glance is so impossible to ignore you’ll be staring at it forever before it finally clicks.

At the risk of sticking our neck our, you were probably thinking something along the lines of all these people, right?

So what is it really then?

Eh?

Oh. We see (we think).

Got it!

But just in case …

Coud have been worse, could have been the other way up.

Ooh-er missus!

Last word to the original poster …

Source @doxie_gay