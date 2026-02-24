Politics cheaters Democrats donald trump

Donald Trump dubbed Democrats ‘professional cheaters’ and there aren’t enough mirrors in the world to hold up – 15 vote-winning smackdowns

Saul Hutson. Updated February 24th, 2026

Donald Trump hosted a ceremony called “Angel Day,” this week. The event honored US citizens slain by illegal migrants. It seemed like a layup for good PR.

Naturally, Trump bricked it.

When the President got up to speak, he took the time to reflect on the tragic loss of life to senseless violence complain about rigged elections.

This particular conspiracy theory pushed his whining further than usual. He claims that Democrats are trained cheaters and that Democratic voters, but not Republicans, get up to 7 mail-in ballots per voter.

This does not sound like the President of a fair and trustworthy democracy. This sounds like a scared leader trying to sow as much discord as possible heading into a vital mid-term election cycle.

Twitter was quick to take notice of the classless display of election denial and everything it foreshadows for the upcoming mid-terms.

Source: Twitter @atrupar