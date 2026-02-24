Donald Trump dubbed Democrats ‘professional cheaters’ and there aren’t enough mirrors in the world to hold up – 15 vote-winning smackdowns

Politics cheaters Democrats donald trump

Donald Trump hosted a ceremony called “Angel Day,” this week. The event honored US citizens slain by illegal migrants. It seemed like a layup for good PR.

Naturally, Trump bricked it.

When the President got up to speak, he took the time to reflect on the tragic loss of life to senseless violence complain about rigged elections.

This particular conspiracy theory pushed his whining further than usual. He claims that Democrats are trained cheaters and that Democratic voters, but not Republicans, get up to 7 mail-in ballots per voter.

Trump: “I got probably 85 million votes. They say 78 million, 79 million. They cheated in this election too. It was just too big to rig. They cheated like hell … a Democrats will get 3, 4, 5, 6, and even 7 ballots, and then we’re supposed to win. They’re professional cheaters.” pic.twitter.com/ENyo4mmjGW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 23, 2026

This does not sound like the President of a fair and trustworthy democracy. This sounds like a scared leader trying to sow as much discord as possible heading into a vital mid-term election cycle.

Twitter was quick to take notice of the classless display of election denial and everything it foreshadows for the upcoming mid-terms.

Riding into the Midterms on a platform of high tariffs and election denial should send chills down the spine of every Republican on the ballot this fall. https://t.co/Kv5msckWLX — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) February 23, 2026

This is a disgrace. Spineless republicans wont call him out for using a ceremony to honor families to spread election conspiracies. — Blue Georgia (@BlueATLGeorgia) February 23, 2026

“A democrat will get 3,4,5,6 and even 7 ballots” The man is both a delusional lunatic and an insane liar. Wonderful combination for someone with 1500 nukes at his disposal! https://t.co/1lNqdcjzya — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) February 23, 2026

Has any public figure in American history done more to try to destroy the people’s faith in our democracy? — greg cantwell (@gregmcantwell) February 23, 2026

This kind of crap explains why Democrats would be fools to attend the State of the Union and be props for his lies and venom. https://t.co/gTGRIcM5F6 — Michael Freeman (@michaelpfreeman) February 23, 2026

And they wonder why the Democrats are not coming to SOTU , who wants to listen to a habitual liar lie for two hours. — WATT (@WATT499663) February 23, 2026

Whenever Trump opens his mouth he lies.

Why listen to such a liar?

Why even report what he says, apart from as evidence of crimes being planned. https://t.co/WC1N8OxAx4 — Anders Åslund (@anders_aslund) February 23, 2026

He’s tilling the ground for a J6 repeat after the 2026 elections—only this time they’ll seize ballots and declare seats they lost to Dems as invalid and refuse to seat newly elected Dems. Bookmark it. If I’m wrong call me out on it after the elections, but I’m not wrong. — Geoff (@GeoffBrown82) February 23, 2026

You got probably 77 votes. Instead of 77 million. Because everything you say is projection. And every accusation you make is a confession. https://t.co/xQHgsqy6CP — Andrew—#IAmTheResistance (@AmoneyResists) February 23, 2026

Just making shit up. Zero evidence. — DarkMatter2525 (@DarkMatter2525) February 23, 2026

Trump is really trying to do everything he can to make sure we never have real elections again in this country — Lib Dunk (@libdunkmedia) February 23, 2026

There’s only one reason for doubts about our elections: Donald Trump’s lies about them. He further damages our country every time he lies about rigged elections. He’s both a sore winner and sore loser. The Whiner-in-Chief. https://t.co/xjhijjrgZR — Tom (@Haudricourt) February 23, 2026

One of the reasons I am boycotting the SOTU – same old lies, same old bullshit, blah blah blah — My Name Is Denny – trump is NOT MY PRESIDENT (@DennyGo8) February 23, 2026

There has never been a more whiny sucky baby than Donald Trump. Least alpha male, ever. https://t.co/UeoKKF6stz — Heidi (@HeidiOCanada) February 23, 2026

Source: Twitter @atrupar