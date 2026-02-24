Misogyny now hiding in plain sight on Fox News and despite everything we already knew it’s still a bit of a jaw-dropper

US Fox News Jesse watters

To the studios now of Fox News now, where Jesse Watters was joined on The Five talkshow by Greg Gutfeld and Jessica Tarlov.

The topic of discussion was the requirement for Americans to show ID (the specific context isn’t the point) and the two men, such as they are, had a point to make about their fellow panelist.

Fox News’ @JesseBWatters and @greggutfeld are disgusting misogynists. Imagine if Democrats said this to a female on air. Greg Gutfeld to Jessica Tarlov:

“You don’t two forms of ID Jessica. You obviously don’t have a driver’s license.” Jesse Watters:

“Your husband let’s you… pic.twitter.com/902c8B9y6Q — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) February 23, 2026

Very definition of hiding in plain sight. And these people surely said it best.

They’re so icky. — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) February 23, 2026

That’s Jesse’s thing. Misogyny sells on Fox. My dad is an avid nightly viewer of his show bc of it. — Cork Off! (@CorkYou) February 23, 2026

Blatant sexism dressed up as “humor.” This is exactly the toxic double standard they’d be screaming about if the roles were reversed. Do better, Fox. — Amar Singh Chouhan (@amar_4inc) February 23, 2026

Imagine the outrage if roles were reversed. This is blatant misogyny on prime-time TV. 🤦‍♀️📺 — Ahad Ali (@ahadali023) February 23, 2026

Not everyone agreed, obviously. Like, this guy was lapping it up.

Greg and Jesse have a point. Jessica’s husband should be driving her to daily mental health sessions rather than having her to drive to the studio to embarrass herself in front of MILLIONS daily — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 23, 2026

Which surely only serves to make the whole thing even grimmer.

Source @EdKrassen