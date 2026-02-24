US Fox News Jesse watters

Misogyny now hiding in plain sight on Fox News and despite everything we already knew it’s still a bit of a jaw-dropper

John Plunkett. Updated February 24th, 2026

To the studios now of Fox News now, where Jesse Watters was joined on The Five talkshow by Greg Gutfeld and Jessica Tarlov.

The topic of discussion was the requirement for Americans to show ID (the specific context isn’t the point) and the two men, such as they are, had a point to make about their fellow panelist.

Very definition of hiding in plain sight. And these people surely said it best.

Not everyone agreed, obviously. Like, this guy was lapping it up.

Which surely only serves to make the whole thing even grimmer.

Source @EdKrassen