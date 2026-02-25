Marco Rubio’s response to Donald Trump’s rambling State of the Union is surely the only time we’ll ever relate to him, ever

Politics donald trump Marco rubio state of the union

Donald Trump redefined the word “rambling” during his State of the Union. He also broke every fact checking machine in the world. More specifically to this post, he genuinely seemed to break Marco Rubio.

This unedited footage of Rubio listening to Trump babble on about ending wars that never existed caught the Secretary of State staring blankly off into the distance.

Marco Rubio stares into the void as Trump brags that he has ended eight wars and saved 35 million people . pic.twitter.com/ZoNu5NtjQe — Acyn (@Acyn) February 25, 2026

What was he looking for? It’s hard to tell. But he sure didn’t seem to be finding it.

Lucky for us, Twitter had a lot of suggestions for what was running through Marco’s head in the moment.

1.

Rubio, much like the rest of us, has no idea what Trump is talking about https://t.co/mEXE9mYiaY — Dan Koh (@dank) February 25, 2026

2.

Marco’s wondering how he missed the nuclear war between India and Pakistan that Trump just claimed to have ended. https://t.co/TMHPiajndr — Polly Sigh (@dcpoll) February 25, 2026

3.

🎶 hello darkness my old friend…. https://t.co/XZTtAMiH4D — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) February 25, 2026

4.

Rubio Face noun 1) The face made when one is pondering the destruction of their reputation and legacy 2) A profound sense of regret for selling one’s soul in a mistaken quest to satiate personal ambition https://t.co/i9TbwllHsK — C-Bo the Eggman (@CBoTheEggman) February 25, 2026

5.

He fucking HATES his life 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/GHRMySkahH — GM Sanchez (@masanchez10) February 25, 2026

6.

Rubio looked like he just got tagged in a group project he didn’t sign up for. — Nikos Unity (@nikosunity) February 25, 2026

7.