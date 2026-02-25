Politics donald trump Marco rubio state of the union

Marco Rubio’s response to Donald Trump’s rambling State of the Union is surely the only time we’ll ever relate to him, ever

Saul Hutson. Updated February 25th, 2026

Donald Trump redefined the word “rambling” during his State of the Union. He also broke every fact checking machine in the world. More specifically to this post, he genuinely seemed to break Marco Rubio.

This unedited footage of Rubio listening to Trump babble on about ending wars that never existed caught the Secretary of State staring blankly off into the distance.

What was he looking for? It’s hard to tell. But he sure didn’t seem to be finding it.

Lucky for us, Twitter had a lot of suggestions for what was running through Marco’s head in the moment.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2