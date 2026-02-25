People have been sharing the ‘small things they really really love’, and it’s exactly the wholesome and uplifting read we all need right now – 28 delightful favourites

Social Media wholesome

You only have to have been paying the slightest bit of attention to be aware that a lot of things are going to hell in a handcart, and dragging us all behind. There’s wall-to-wall bad news whether you get it from the papers, social media, or the TV and radio – and it’s all a bit wearing.

What we all need is a bit of respite from that, and a reminder that there are good things out there if we know where to look – and take the time to do it.

A thread on Bluesky has been providing some very good suggestions after author, bird enthusiast, and conductor Lev Parikian posted this challenge.

Tell me something – a small thing – you really really love. Mine is this quote from an interview with Mackenzie Crook about his writing shed: “It’s not a ‘man cave’, there’s no calendar of saucy ladies or beer cooler (although I do have a fridge where my tortoises hibernate in the colder months).” — Lev Parikian (@levparikian.bsky.social) February 23, 2026 at 11:49 AM

It certainly hit the right note with Bluesky users, who responded enthusiastically with their beloved things. We thoroughly recommend you check out the whole thread and the quotes, but in the meantime, here’s a taster.

1.

I unashamedly love when bus drivers wave to each other as they pass in opposite directions — Tits McGee (@scientits.bsky.social) February 23, 2026 at 12:30 PM

2.

3.

Eating my lunch in the swivel chair in the back office, occasionally doing a full 360° like a bloody toddler 😃 — Lucy Fishwife 🥐 (@lucyfishwife.bsky.social) February 23, 2026 at 12:13 PM

4.

5.

6.

Off the top of my head: something I think about surprisingly often is the person, a few years ago, who asked whether David Beckham being born in Whipps Cross hospital counts as nominative determinism. — Jonathan Campion (@jonathancampion.com) February 23, 2026 at 11:55 AM

7.

When cats come up to you in the street to say hi & have a fuss

When everyone thanks the bus driver getting off the bus

A lollipop man on a route I often use who high fives every little kid he helps cross

When kids are out with what are obviously Nan & Grandad & getting spoiled — Gabby HC (@scriblit.bsky.social) February 23, 2026 at 2:22 PM

8.

When I’m eating an apple and I give Nico (dog) a slice and we are both sitting next to each other crunching happily on our juicy apple — Marie Phillips (@mariephillips.bsky.social) February 23, 2026 at 6:33 PM

9.

10.

Writing with a fountain pen. I don't even have nice handwriting, I just like a left-handed nib and wet ink on paper. — Amanda Mason (@amandajanemason.bsky.social) February 23, 2026 at 12:16 PM

11.

Broad City – Alan Alda de-stressing Abbi by helping her book an online appointment at the DMV instead of queuing, and also curing her back pain. Just thinking about this scene makes me feel safe and happy [image or embed] — Alison (@alisondennison.bsky.social) February 23, 2026 at 6:53 PM

12.

13.

14.