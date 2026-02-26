Andrea Jenkyns continued Reform UK’s shadow cabinet tomfoolery with some off-the-charts cringeworthy cosplay chancellor antics – 17 brutal owns

Politics Reform UK

The party of utter delusion, Reform UK, recently announced its ‘shadow cabinet’ – a thing they could only legitimately have if they were the second-largest party in the House of Commons.

🚨 BREAKING: Nigel Farage has announced Reform's first Shadow Cabinet in full Chancellor – Robert Jenrick

Deputy PM and Energy, Business, Trade and Housing – Richard Tice

Home Secretary – Zia Yusuf

Education, Skills and Equalities – Suella Braverman pic.twitter.com/yu1cPFLrs4 — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) February 17, 2026

They’re not second. They’re not even third. Reform UK, is – with eight MPs – the sixth largest grouping in the House, and that’s only because several Conservative MPs deflected.

Following on from Zia Yusuf describing himself as the Shadow Home Secretary, complete with the title on a lectern – Andrea Jenkyns, the Reform UK Mayor of Lincolnshire, has joined in the batshittery with this cosplay chancellor announcement.

We apologise if that caused an involuntary cringe so deep you’re now reading this upside down, but it had to be seen to be believed – and even then, we checked it wasn’t AI.

Twitter had some thoughts.

Is it me or do the letters on Andrea Jenkyns’ briefcase look like they were applied via the medium of Pritt Stick and a catapult? Crooked… how very apt https://t.co/jlDYWLn3S6 pic.twitter.com/kNiQYxBEp3 — Stuzi 🐝🐝 (@stuzi_pants) February 25, 2026

Andrea Jenkyns looking ridiculous with her fake despatch box. #ReformUK pic.twitter.com/q3MMCQqo0Y — The Rev. Anton Mittens 🌹👮🎓 (@MittensOff) February 25, 2026

Oh my! Cosplay Level 11 activated. PS. Andrea — who stuck the pretend gold letters on? I'd ask for a refund. https://t.co/VgZdgZCKhh pic.twitter.com/D5VNwitVav — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) February 25, 2026

These people are mad. Is she their shadow chancellor I've lost track? #ReformUK pic.twitter.com/sa6KI06x3Q — The Rev. Anton Mittens 🌹👮🎓 (@MittensOff) February 25, 2026

Snaps for putting the lettering on yourself 😂 🫰🫰 https://t.co/WnOZv9Yozo pic.twitter.com/doE5CDWDmB — Maggie (@MaggiesTwitt) February 25, 2026

I hear she also has a podium which says ‘shadow resident of Lincolnshire’ too. pic.twitter.com/5lvVYwinfO — Annabelle Sanderson 💜🤍💚 (@WiltsAnnabelle) February 25, 2026

