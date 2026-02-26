Politics Reform UK

Andrea Jenkyns continued Reform UK’s shadow cabinet tomfoolery with some off-the-charts cringeworthy cosplay chancellor antics – 17 brutal owns

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 26th, 2026

The party of utter delusion, Reform UK, recently announced its ‘shadow cabinet’ – a thing they could only legitimately have if they were the second-largest party in the House of Commons.

They’re not second. They’re not even third. Reform UK, is – with eight MPs – the sixth largest grouping in the House, and that’s only because several Conservative MPs deflected.

Following on from Zia Yusuf describing himself as the Shadow Home Secretary, complete with the title on a lectern – Andrea Jenkyns, the Reform UK Mayor of Lincolnshire, has joined in the batshittery with this cosplay chancellor announcement.

Today is my first @reformparty_uk Regional budget 🧰 In my budget, I will be putting the people of Greater Lincolnshire first, proposing better support for families, veterans, and businesses across our region. With an image of Andrea Jenkyns standing by a door, holding up a case like the one the Treasury uses, but which is Reform blue, with a Reform logo and some badly applied stick-on letters that say 'Mayot of Lincolnshire'

We apologise if that caused an involuntary cringe so deep you’re now reading this upside down, but it had to be seen to be believed – and even then, we checked it wasn’t AI.

Twitter had some thoughts.

