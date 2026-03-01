Life cost of living donald trump RFK Jr.

RFK Jr told struggling Americans they should buy liver and cheaper cuts instead of steak – 20 reactions relishing the offal-y ‘socialist’ irony of it all

Michael White. Updated March 1st, 2026

RFK Jr isn’t just a man who works out in his jeans and who doesn’t understand how a baby gestates.

He’s also a food budgeting expert.

Take this clip that has gone viral this weekend where Kennedy advises Americans struggling with their food bills how to improvise.

Yep, you heard that right. The US Health and Human Services Secretary told steak-loving Americans they should settle for liver and cheap offcuts instead.

Of course, RFK Jr. didn’t settle for liver when he had a birthday steak back in January.

And as more than one person has pointed out, this is just the kind of “socialist” outcome MAGA claimed it could prevent.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

Source: Twitter/X/factpostnews