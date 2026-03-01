RFK Jr told struggling Americans they should buy liver and cheaper cuts instead of steak – 20 reactions relishing the offal-y ‘socialist’ irony of it all

Life cost of living donald trump RFK Jr.

RFK Jr isn’t just a man who works out in his jeans and who doesn’t understand how a baby gestates.

He’s also a food budgeting expert.

Take this clip that has gone viral this weekend where Kennedy advises Americans struggling with their food bills how to improvise.

RFK Jr. suggests Americans can more easily afford groceries if they start eating liver instead of beef: "Most of the cheap cuts of meat are very inexpensive. … You can buy liver or the cheap cuts." pic.twitter.com/ctP76E6SDh — FactPost (@factpostnews) February 27, 2026

Yep, you heard that right. The US Health and Human Services Secretary told steak-loving Americans they should settle for liver and cheap offcuts instead.

Of course, RFK Jr. didn’t settle for liver when he had a birthday steak back in January.

I want to thank my team @HHSgov for their tremendous work and dedication. They are the best gift I could ask for on my birthday. https://t.co/IwUn5qExGd — Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) January 17, 2026

And as more than one person has pointed out, this is just the kind of “socialist” outcome MAGA claimed it could prevent.

1.

this is what they said it would be like under socialism https://t.co/bm3ew8cZNh — derek guy (@dieworkwear) February 27, 2026

2.

they have literally spent a decade saying socialists would get rid of beef and make you to eat scraps and bugs https://t.co/DrR7Mdjfco — Comandante Starkins (@FanSince09) February 27, 2026

3.

RFK Jr. says you can more easily afford groceries if you start eating liver instead of beef. If grocery prices are cheaper like Trump says, then why is his administration constantly telling you cut corners or go without? pic.twitter.com/evfKVQvlWE — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) February 27, 2026

4.

We could afford beef when Biden was president.

Now RFK Jr. says, “Just eat liver, peasants” Are we great yet? — Jamie Bonkiewicz (@JamieBonkiewicz) February 27, 2026

5.

For the masses: liver and cheap cuts. For the rich: steak and zero consequences. For RFK Jr.: bear carcass and toilet seat cocaine. It’s not a fair world. https://t.co/I4qOl5jftD — Jay Black (@jayblackisfunny) February 27, 2026

6.

RFK Jr. went from telling everyone to fry everything in beef tallow and eat premium steaks to shrugging and suggesting people try buying liver and scraps. This is why out-of-touch wealthy “elites” who don’t understand how the average person actually lives shouldn’t be in charge — Karly Kingsley (@karlykingsley) February 27, 2026

7.

Terry Black’s brisket on the taxpayer’s dime for me, liver for you! https://t.co/N1JZW4oe1B pic.twitter.com/x1ifWpDCCs — Deva Hazarika (@devahaz) February 27, 2026

8.

Dear @WhiteHouse: PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE SEND @RobertKennedyJr TO EVERY SWING HOUSE DISTRICT WHERE HE CAN TELL AMERICANS TO EAT LIVER OR CHEAP CUTS OF MEAT TO COPE WITH SURGING INFLATION. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER. https://t.co/cemDUB9ajI — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) February 27, 2026

9.

I have NEVER seen so many millionaires speak so boldly about what regular ppl can do to save money.

IN WHAT UNIVERSE does a man born with a diamond-encrusted spoon in his mouth feel comfortable telling YOU that food would be PLENTY affordable if you would just eat fucking OFFAL. https://t.co/B4tT97yLHH — fooler initiative (@metroadlib) February 27, 2026

10.

Imagine. If. A. Democrat. Said. This. Republicans and Fox hosts would lose their minds Oh the hypocrisy and double standards… https://t.co/3G4XySXptT — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 27, 2026

11.

Cheap things are inexpensive. The man is a genius. — Machine Pun Kelly 🇺🇦 (@KellyScaletta) February 27, 2026

12.

Telling people to stop buying things that they like because they no longer can afford them is a sign of losing not winning…. https://t.co/RtxN55Uwqj — Jon Talotta (@jontalotta) February 27, 2026

13.

The same admin touting an era of unparalleled prosperity will tell you to simply buy cheaper shit if you can’t afford groceries. There’s way too much winning to enjoy a porterhouse. — Alex Jewell 🧢 (@bestfoodalex) February 27, 2026

14.

Pretty soon they'll be suggesting we eat the cats and dogs https://t.co/GLRYc1UhFh — TheRealThelmaJohnson (@TheRealThelmaJ1) February 27, 2026

15.

“You daughter only needs one doll, she doesn’t need two” “Just buy the cheap cuts of beef” trump and his administration are priming their base to accept a life of scarcity and poverty. https://t.co/plkpFoeFks — Tim (@trouble_man90) February 27, 2026

16.

What Trump promised vs what we got. https://t.co/GXS588e8Uu pic.twitter.com/5KXKSzb173 — Rep. Jimmy Gomez (@RepJimmyGomez) February 27, 2026

17.

MAGA going into the midterms with the “buy more liver” messaging. This is great keep doing it guys! https://t.co/mUIjFF4lMn — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) February 27, 2026

18.

A reminder that Trump is hosting a candlelit dinner for his donors at Mar-a-Lago this weekend. I wonder what they're serving? https://t.co/t6av51R7Lv — Ken Martin (@kenmartin73) February 27, 2026

19.

Let them eat liver. https://t.co/BYCoTXHmkw — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 27, 2026

20.

At least cake is good. “Let them eat liver,” however…. https://t.co/ZXCVxiP89u — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) February 27, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/factpostnews