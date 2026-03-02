A Maga said Iran had ‘killed 1000s of Americans’ but was so not ready for the obvious follow-up question that it fried her brain

Politics anna paulina luna Iran ms now

The more Magas are being asked to speak on the US attacking Iran, the deeper they dig their hole of excuses.

Florida Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna has been front and center speaking to the conflict. Magas might want to reconsider that strategy.

First, Paulina Luna stumbled through an explanation on why the US is NOT at war with Iran.

Then she tried explain why the US is totally justified in bombing Iran. (Again, not a war, just a good ol’ fashioned bombing.)

AYMAN: Can you tell me where Iran killed thousands of Americans in America? ANNA PAULINA LUNA: I said they are responsible for thousands of Americans being killed AYMAN: Where? LUNA: Are you serious right now? AYMAN: It seems like you don’t want to have a good faith… pic.twitter.com/Uza0TAWdEy — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 2, 2026

MSNow 1, Magas 0.

Paulina Luna couldn’t provide even a basic response when MSNow anchor, Ayman Mohyeldin, pushed her for clarification. Instead, she just dusted off the classic Maga strategy of interrupting until the news segment has to throw to commercial.

The performance did very little to convince anyone online that there was any justification at all for the American attack on Iran.

Anna Paulina Luna: “Iran killed thousands of Americans IN AMERICA.” Ayman: “Where?” Luna: “Are you serious right now?” Translation: I made it up and hoped no one would ask You can’t sell a war on lies anymore pic.twitter.com/ZWQHllnhew — Ounka (@OunkaOnX) March 2, 2026

If you claim thousands of Americans were killed, you should be able to say where. Dodging a basic question isn’t “good faith” — it’s avoiding accountability. — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) March 2, 2026

Stop electing strippers to government positions. pic.twitter.com/ALuyq9TMZ5 — DD Geopolitics (@DD_Geopolitics) March 2, 2026

Trump has said it was a war.

More than once.

She can shut the fuck up. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) March 2, 2026

