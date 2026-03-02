Politics anna paulina luna Iran ms now

A Maga said Iran had ‘killed 1000s of Americans’ but was so not ready for the obvious follow-up question that it fried her brain

Saul Hutson. Updated March 2nd, 2026

The more Magas are being asked to speak on the US attacking Iran, the deeper they dig their hole of excuses.

Florida Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna has been front and center speaking to the conflict. Magas might want to reconsider that strategy.

First, Paulina Luna stumbled through an explanation on why the US is NOT at war with Iran.

Then she tried explain why the US is totally justified in bombing Iran. (Again, not a war, just a good ol’ fashioned bombing.)

MSNow 1, Magas 0.

Paulina Luna couldn’t provide even a basic response when MSNow anchor, Ayman Mohyeldin, pushed her for clarification. Instead, she just dusted off the classic Maga strategy of interrupting until the news segment has to throw to commercial.

The performance did very little to convince anyone online that there was any justification at all for the American attack on Iran.

