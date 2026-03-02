Donald Trump was asked what he thought about the death of American soldiers and his answer spoke – or rather didn’t speak – volumes

Politics donald trump Iran statues

Donald Trump was spotted by reporters returning to the White House from his Florida vacation home on Sunday night. But he wasn’t in the mood to share vacation pics. Or anything else.

Here is the President sprinting by reporters peppering him with questions about his decision to attack Iran and the ensuing fallout, including 100s of casualties already. Well, as near to sprinting as you’ll surely ever see from Trump.

Reporter: What’s your message to the families of the fallen? Trump: pic.twitter.com/zfi4PUYK9E — Acyn (@Acyn) March 2, 2026

Then again, maybe he should have kept his mouth shut. Because when he did finally decide to respond to questions about the American lives lost as a result of his impulsive strikes, his answer wasn’t exactly one for the history books.

OUTRAGEOUS: Trump ignores questions about the Iran war and dead American soldiers and talks about the garden instead: “Unbelievable statues. You’ll see. Come and look at them.” This man is a complete sociopath. pic.twitter.com/pFYRpfo45b — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) March 2, 2026

There you have it. Forget about the men, women, and children that are dying. And definitely don’t worry about what kind of plan is in place to help contain the chaos that has erupted since the initial strikes.

Just look at the statues.

And yet Twitter refused to look away from any of it and came out in droves to call the President out.

1.

2.

Don’t those families of the fallen know that he’s got a ballroom to build?? https://t.co/tLNqveTWOQ — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) March 2, 2026

3.

He just doesn’t care. https://t.co/MUxM6GzukL — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) March 2, 2026

4.

He simply cannot answer anything that makes him look or feel even slightly inadequate or unprepared. His narcissism won’t allow it. So he can only pivot to “me me me”. What a sad empty human. https://t.co/fv0DMhImqI — sassy-redhead-says-what? 🐞🦉 🇺🇸 🚫 👑 🐸 (@redheadb3) March 2, 2026

5.

Not a sociopath. A PSYCHOPATH! https://t.co/6AtQF5038L — Julie B(rooklyn) BABY WOKE AF 🇺🇸🇯🇲 (@JMeanypants) March 2, 2026

6.

Remember kids: Trump called soldiers SUCKERS AND LOSERS. https://t.co/RRdQK2o8OW — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) March 2, 2026

7.