Maga cultist Lauren Boebert tried to explain inflation to Piers Morgan, and set a hilarious new standard for car-crash interviews – 21 resounding facepalms

Republican congresswoman and Trump loyalist Lauren Boebert has built herself quite the reputation for being what our American cousins call ‘a dumbass’.

She’s the absolute genius who suggested that there are space aliens living in the oceans and confidently predicted that Americans would eat their pet dogs if the government banned guns.

In 2023, she was kicked out of a theatrical performance of Beetlejuice for a NSFW act with her boyfriend, yet that may not be the most embarrassing chapter in her official biography after she appeared on Piers Morgan, Uncensored.

This was her response to Morgan asking her to define inflation.

Meidas Touch couldn’t resist a little comedy tweak to her response – not that it needed any embellishment.

The internet can be an unforgiving place, but some people clearly haven’t earned forgiveness – and Ms Boebert is one of them. She’s going to need lotion for these burns.

1.

Unlike going to the theater, Lauren Boebert doesn't take a hands-on approach to economics. — tgage (@tgagemurphy.bsky.social) February 27, 2026 at 4:34 PM

2.

This person is the hand picked Representative of her really stupid voters. We are all ignorant of things, but it takes dedication to remain this stupid. It only takes Piers Morgan 30 seconds to realize her complete failure to be able to answer something as simple as "what is inflation?" [image or embed] — Blue 🔵 in Texas⚧️🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇲🇺🇦🌈⚛️🪖 (@texasvet77.bsky.social) February 27, 2026 at 10:38 PM

3.

Piers Morgan is just being cruel in this clip. He knows she’s dumber than a rock. May as well ask a dog to do algebra to get a treat. [image or embed] — mondo1958.bsky.social (@mondo1958.bsky.social) February 28, 2026 at 8:51 AM

4.

MAGA politician Lauren Boebert can’t even define “inflation.” Every day, I’m grateful the GOP majority is too incompetent to govern. If they had even a hint of competence, the Constitution would be in far greater danger than it already is. [image or embed] — Joshua Reed Eakle 🗽 (@joshuaeakle.com) February 27, 2026 at 5:40 PM

5.

😂😂😂 I have to laugh so I don’t cry. That’s been my problem with these fools for a long time: their lack of intellectual curiosity. After all the talks about inflation she never even bothered to look it up! I bet she doesn’t even know what her job description is. So sad. — Good Trouble (@davidgoodtrouble.bsky.social) February 27, 2026 at 5:03 PM

6.

Politics in US and UK is increasingly dominated by ignorant shouty babblers. They don't know anything about anything, but nor do the people who vote for them, so that's OK. [image or embed] — Chris Smith (@ledredman.bsky.social) February 28, 2026 at 8:03 AM

7.

This is exactly what Trump is like in female version. Stupid as a brick. — sirjamesb.bsky.social (@sirjamesb.bsky.social) February 27, 2026 at 6:24 PM

8.

I believe she hurt herself trying to think and talk at the same time. — ezecdogg.bsky.social (@ezecdogg.bsky.social) February 27, 2026 at 7:56 PM

9.

10.

Well this climate change argument is compelling. Piers Moron

"What is inflation?" Boebert

"Well inflation is when the price of things is erm, err, over erm…gubment…err… something…Green energy scam… something" [image or embed] — Irritated Llama (@irritatedllama.bsky.social) February 28, 2026 at 10:32 AM

11.