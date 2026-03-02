Politics John Lewis lbc priti patel

Lewis Goodall just brutally owned Priti Patel over her claims of ‘sectarian voting’ and it’s a simply magnificent watch

John Plunkett. Updated March 2nd, 2026

To the studios of LBC, where one-time Tory leadership wannabe turned shadow cabinet minister Priti Patel has still got the hump over last week’s Gorton and Denton by-election.

The Green party’s historic victory was bad news for Keir Starmer but even worse for Kemi Badenoch’s Tories, who contrived to do so badly they lost their deposit.

No wonder, you might think, that the calamitous result had Badenoch (and Patel) crying ‘unfair!’ Except LBC’s estimable Lewis Goodall had a bone to pick about that, and his magnificent own is an absolute joy to watch.

Inject it into our veins. But before you do that, it was these people who surely said it best.

Source @LBC