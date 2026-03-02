Lewis Goodall just brutally owned Priti Patel over her claims of ‘sectarian voting’ and it’s a simply magnificent watch

Politics John Lewis lbc priti patel

To the studios of LBC, where one-time Tory leadership wannabe turned shadow cabinet minister Priti Patel has still got the hump over last week’s Gorton and Denton by-election.

The Green party’s historic victory was bad news for Keir Starmer but even worse for Kemi Badenoch’s Tories, who contrived to do so badly they lost their deposit.

No wonder, you might think, that the calamitous result had Badenoch (and Patel) crying ‘unfair!’ Except LBC’s estimable Lewis Goodall had a bone to pick about that, and his magnificent own is an absolute joy to watch.

‘Your party has targeted British Indian voters. Why is that any different?’

@Lewis_Goodall challenges Dame Priti Patel on the claim that Labour and the Greens have stirred ‘sectarian voting’ from Muslim voters. pic.twitter.com/crOmNXK4ZB — LBC (@LBC) March 1, 2026

Inject it into our veins. But before you do that, it was these people who surely said it best.

Oh look – another right wing MP who flounders when confronted with the truth that they targeted demographic communities https://t.co/Bnya0P460y — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) March 1, 2026

That ohh shit, they’ve got receipt moment. pic.twitter.com/XgPssQRAWV — Nicole (@TyroneG_G) March 1, 2026

Watch the entirety of this and see how Priti Patel cannot articulate a single reason why Muslims voting for the Greens is a problem. “It needs to be investigated” for what? It’s just racism. pic.twitter.com/ipBPzp6Qa6 — Ashok Kumar | 🇵🇸 (@broseph_stalin) March 1, 2026

If I were a muslim I certainly wouldn’t be voting for any party that appears to have an issue with the fact that I am even allowed to vote for starters. I’d probably vote for the one that actually values my vote most. What’s to investigate? https://t.co/uggo2FRXva — Razor Marone (@Streettough) March 2, 2026

🤣 Priti didn’t know what to say to their own campaigning video targeted at Indians 😆 The hypocrisy! https://t.co/CNtvDuUOcg — Lin Mei (@linmeitalks) March 1, 2026

Honestly feel embarrassed for @pritipatel — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) March 1, 2026

Wasn’t Patel forced to resign when in government for breaching ministerial code?

This should be career ending regardless of party, such a person is not fit to hold public office. — 💚❤️debbee💙💙 (@debbeepatton) March 1, 2026

“For a long time the conventional parties have been happy with sectarian voting, so long as it delivered conventional parties.” https://t.co/xDL4QWMYrf — Tom Jones (@93vintagejones) March 1, 2026

@pritipatel you are tying yourself up in knots 😅 — Lorraine VR💙 💛🇵🇸🕊Lorraine Verroken (@ldricks) March 1, 2026

Why tf would anybody vote for a party that makes it abundantly clear they hate them at any and every opportunity? Who’d do that? That’d be like turkeys voting for Christmas ffs 😂🤣 — Miss Chief 🤨 (@Midge1415) March 1, 2026

In a "democracy " people can vote however and for whatever reasons they choose to vote for that candidate not a compulsory wish list from MP’s — Shirl (@Shirl0774613395) March 1, 2026

The Tories lost their deposit. Patel really is a huge embarrassment for the Conservatives. — MMT for Progressives (@MMTLabour) March 1, 2026

