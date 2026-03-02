Life pranks toilet

We’re not condoning this ‘mustard packet’ toilet prank but the furious response it prompted is a proper hall of famer

Saul Hutson. Updated March 2nd, 2026

When you play a prank, you are really hoping for one of three outcomes: you completely shock the victim, you completely gross out the victim, or you completely piss off the victim.

This toilet prank seems to have won the triple crown, because it inspired a response letter for the ages.

Here’s what appears to have happened: some merry prankster put mustard packets under a shared bathroom’s toilet seat. Some poor guy had to go to the bathroom. Chaos ensued. Mainly in that poor guy’s nether regions.

It must’ve been quite a mess, because it inspired the butt of the joke (sorry) to craft one of the angriest payback guarantees in frat boy prank history.

Here’s what they had to say.

Yeesh. Tell us how you really feel.

The people of Twitter had many opinions on who was in the right here. Most of them were shared through fits of giggles.

