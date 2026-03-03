Is the US at war? This humiliating CNN montage of American politicians answers the question – or not!

US donald trump Iran

According to Marco Rubio, the US and Israel bombed Iran in a pre-emptive defensive strike, after Israel informed the US that it would be bombing Iran. Huh?

Rubio: There was absolutely an imminent threat and it was that we knew that if Iran was attacked and we believe that they would be attacked, that they would immediately come after us and we were not going to sit there and absorb a blow pic.twitter.com/jFDc38ttKR — Acyn (@Acyn) March 2, 2026

Worryingly, we find ourselves in agreement with Piers Morgan.

What? So the ‘preemptive threat’ was based on prior knowledge that (presumably) Israel was going to attack Iran? This is nuts. https://t.co/n2knj15Qyr — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 2, 2026

The exact rhetoric on the strikes, their purpose, and what’s likely to happen next changes wildly depending on which politician has been pinned down for a soundbite. CNN gathered a few of them into a montage to set the record straight …or not.

CNN put together a montage of conflicting messages from Republicans and administration officials on whether or not we’re in a war. pic.twitter.com/jJjNc85Buw — Acyn (@Acyn) March 3, 2026

Not only did some not get the memo, it looks like they got the memo and ate it, because it didn’t open with ‘Do not eat!’

1.

We governed by the dumbest fucking people

In America. https://t.co/g17SeLrE4l — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) March 3, 2026

2.

This is brilliant, but MAGA will never see the deceit or the hypocrisy. https://t.co/35xoO0i0et — Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) March 3, 2026

3.

4.

5.

A well oiled machine. https://t.co/mbBswxq0oq — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) March 3, 2026

6.

Laser focused https://t.co/hiPjq7S2nf — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) March 3, 2026

7.

Iran used the discombobulator on the GOP https://t.co/c8p6MnUOZm — Hunter Wallace (@LutherEnjoyer) March 3, 2026

8.

BREAKING: CNN just played a montage of Trump officials saying America is at “war” while GOP lawmakers try to explain that America is not at war. There is no coherent messaging or strategy. pic.twitter.com/JPjnD0EYcI — Really American (@ReallyAmerican1) March 3, 2026

9.

So in other words, we got them on record lying to the American people. Got it. Add this to the list of war crimes they will be charged with after the midterms. — 3reeCrossing Zeus (@3reecrossing) March 3, 2026

10.

Those Congressmen/woman that are trying to gaslight people absolutely need to be removed from their positions — Ashmoth98 (@ashmoth98) March 3, 2026

11.

CNN didn’t have to work hard for this montage. They just hit record and let Republicans contradict each other on camera in real time. One says it’s a targeted operation. Another says it’s a necessary war. The White House says it’s limited. The Pentagon says scope and duration are… — T.t (@tosino007) March 3, 2026

This might partially explain the mixed messaging.

They realized if it’s actually a war, Trump can be impeached. — thehopefulpatriot (@hopefulpatriot7) March 3, 2026

READ MORE

A Maga said Iran had ‘killed 1000s of Americans’ but was so not ready for the obvious follow-up question that it fried her brain

Source Acyn Image Screengrab