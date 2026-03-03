US donald trump Iran

Is the US at war? This humiliating CNN montage of American politicians answers the question – or not!

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 3rd, 2026

According to Marco Rubio, the US and Israel bombed Iran in a pre-emptive defensive strike, after Israel informed the US that it would be bombing Iran. Huh?

Worryingly, we find ourselves in agreement with Piers Morgan.

The exact rhetoric on the strikes, their purpose, and what’s likely to happen next changes wildly depending on which politician has been pinned down for a soundbite. CNN gathered a few of them into a montage to set the record straight …or not.

Not only did some not get the memo, it looks like they got the memo and ate it, because it didn’t open with ‘Do not eat!’

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

This might partially explain the mixed messaging.

jon stewart stuffing himself with popcon

READ MORE

A Maga said Iran had ‘killed 1000s of Americans’ but was so not ready for the obvious follow-up question that it fried her brain

Source Acyn Image Screengrab