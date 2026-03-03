Hillary Clinton’s A++ takedown of Lauren Bobert when she was caught sharing photos of their closed Epstein hearing was simply savage

Politics epstein hearing hillary clinton Lauren Boebert

Hillary Clinton got dragged into the Epstein Files mess last week. She knew it would be a waste of time and she was perfectly happy to share it with the world.

The Magas pushing for the hearing had different ideas. They were more comfortable peppering Clinton with questions about Pizzagate in private, so they pushed for a closed deposition.

One Maga didn’t get the note, though.

Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert took and shared photos from inside the closed hearing while it was still happening.

UPDATE The House Oversight Committee’s deposition of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has been halted after committee member Congresswoman Lauren Boebert took an unauthorized photo of Clinton and sent it to Benny Johnson, who promptly disseminated it after adding his… pic.twitter.com/hYLi7cZD5J — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 26, 2026

Just truly unserious behavior.

Now we get to see how Clinton responded to this news in real time. And it is such a satisfying watch. Especially the off-camera remarks from Boebert, who immediately promises to take down the photos.

Hillary Clinton finding out Lauren Boebert is posting photos of her testimony: “If you guys are doing that, I am done. You can hold me in contempt from now until the cows come home. this is just typical behavior… We all are abiding by the same rules.” Boebert: “I… I will… pic.twitter.com/WtmMwQo6aY — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) March 2, 2026

Twitter stood up and applauded as one to support Clinton.

1.

Keyboard warrior Lauren Boebert not so tough in person, huh? https://t.co/ftI8fAAChm — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) March 3, 2026

2.

Boebert folded like a lawn chair. — Siri (@SiriOnchainX) March 2, 2026

3.

Hillary was about to whoop Lauren Boebert’s ass. This is really a clown show. Leaking photos MID HEARING? https://t.co/5i5DHf9J16 — g. (@GeauxGabrielle) March 2, 2026

4.

The Clinton’s asked for their depositions to be public -so Republicans couldn’t edit and misrepresent the truth. Typical behavior by @RepBoebert struggling with the fact that dear leader is mentioned 38,000 times in the Epstein Files. — Kristen (@kristengough) March 3, 2026

5.

That would have been our bad ass President instead of the glazed donut deviant freak sending out ‘I hate Taylor Swift’ tweets. America is dumber than rocks — dre (@MotownDR) March 2, 2026

6.

Clinton has more dignity in her pinky toenail than the entirety of this corrupt, inept, morally bankrupt collection of today’s GQP Republikkkan party — Geoff (@geoffreymbonn82) March 2, 2026

7.

Boebert sent the picture to Benny Johnson. She knew exactly what she was doing. This was always about distracting us from Trump and the complete failure of the Republican Congress. They cannot govern. https://t.co/pZAmW06Yy7 — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) March 2, 2026

8.