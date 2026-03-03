Politics epstein hearing hillary clinton Lauren Boebert

Hillary Clinton’s A++ takedown of Lauren Bobert when she was caught sharing photos of their closed Epstein hearing was simply savage

Saul Hutson. Updated March 3rd, 2026

Hillary Clinton got dragged into the Epstein Files mess last week. She knew it would be a waste of time and she was perfectly happy to share it with the world.

The Magas pushing for the hearing had different ideas. They were more comfortable peppering Clinton with questions about Pizzagate in private, so they pushed for a closed deposition.

One Maga didn’t get the note, though.

Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert took and shared photos from inside the closed hearing while it was still happening.

Just truly unserious behavior.

Now we get to see how Clinton responded to this news in real time. And it is such a satisfying watch. Especially the off-camera remarks from Boebert, who immediately promises to take down the photos.

Twitter stood up and applauded as one to support Clinton.

