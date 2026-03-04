25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week
Happy Hump Day to all who celebrate, and may the slide into the weekend go smoothly for you.
We’re taking a break from trying to work out what Donald Trump’s up to, because if he doesn’t know – what chance do we have?
Instead, we’re sharing our weekly round-up of Bluesky’s comedy gold, and as always, we’d appreciate it if you showed these funny people a bit of love for brightening our timelines.
1.
Me venturing out in a taxi after eating my way through paternity leave
— Liam Thorp (@liamthorp.bsky.social) March 1, 2026 at 12:13 PM
2.
finally a bed for my pet human
— Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@tobyontv.bsky.social) March 1, 2026 at 11:36 AM
3.
sorry i'm gonna be about 15 minutes late, i just need to really quickly look up the social media and wikipedia of every actor who was in eastenders in the early 2000s
— reni 🦌 (@reniadeb.com) February 28, 2026 at 10:21 PM
4.
The new Sky Sports advert for F1 says that there are new rules and I hope the new rule is that drivers can throw debris at the other drivers like they can in Mario Kart
— Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman.bsky.social) March 2, 2026 at 12:55 PM
5.
the weirdest part of driving one of those dune sandworms around would be where do you park it
— Ygrene (@ygrene.bsky.social) March 2, 2026 at 12:13 PM
6.
— sir benni miles (@rubot.ie) March 3, 2026 at 4:18 PM
7.
Remember to look out for illegal "cut & shut" posts, where two bits of different posts are welded togethDorset until the late 40s, where he married a cellist from Bratislava, and died of pneumonia.
— Jason (@nickmotown.bsky.social) February 26, 2026 at 5:50 PM
8.
BlueSky: the social media network for kids who were excited when it was a Wet Playtime.
— Ray Newman (@raynewman.bsky.social) March 1, 2026 at 5:11 PM
9.
This day in history. 1863. US president Abraham Lincoln signed the charter to create the National Academy of Sciences and charged the membership with the burden of regrowing the hair on his upper lip.
— Jimmer Cork-Bottle (@jimmerthatisall.bsky.social) March 3, 2026 at 9:54 AM
10.
DOCTOR: The news is bad. It may be time to put your affairs in order
ME: [awkward whisper] Dude, my wife is like, right there.
— FᎪᎢ ᏩᎪNᎠᎪᏞF (@sofarrsogud.bsky.social) March 1, 2026 at 9:07 PM
11.
Hold up…I thought Diana Ross was the Supreme Leader?
— Shade 5 (@shade5.bsky.social) March 1, 2026 at 2:27 AM
12.
New from KFC:
You’ve tried our original recipe.
You’ve tried our extra crispy.
Now, try our new Crispy AF!™️
You’re gonna need power tools to break into this chicken!