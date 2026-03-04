25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week

Social Media Bluesky

Happy Hump Day to all who celebrate, and may the slide into the weekend go smoothly for you.

We’re taking a break from trying to work out what Donald Trump’s up to, because if he doesn’t know – what chance do we have?

Instead, we’re sharing our weekly round-up of Bluesky’s comedy gold, and as always, we’d appreciate it if you showed these funny people a bit of love for brightening our timelines.

1.

2.

3.

sorry i'm gonna be about 15 minutes late, i just need to really quickly look up the social media and wikipedia of every actor who was in eastenders in the early 2000s — reni 🦌 (@reniadeb.com) February 28, 2026 at 10:21 PM

4.

The new Sky Sports advert for F1 says that there are new rules and I hope the new rule is that drivers can throw debris at the other drivers like they can in Mario Kart — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman.bsky.social) March 2, 2026 at 12:55 PM

5.

the weirdest part of driving one of those dune sandworms around would be where do you park it — Ygrene (@ygrene.bsky.social) March 2, 2026 at 12:13 PM

6.

7.

Remember to look out for illegal "cut & shut" posts, where two bits of different posts are welded togethDorset until the late 40s, where he married a cellist from Bratislava, and died of pneumonia. — Jason (@nickmotown.bsky.social) February 26, 2026 at 5:50 PM

8.

BlueSky: the social media network for kids who were excited when it was a Wet Playtime. — Ray Newman (@raynewman.bsky.social) March 1, 2026 at 5:11 PM

9.

This day in history. 1863. US president Abraham Lincoln signed the charter to create the National Academy of Sciences and charged the membership with the burden of regrowing the hair on his upper lip. — Jimmer Cork-Bottle (@jimmerthatisall.bsky.social) March 3, 2026 at 9:54 AM

10.

DOCTOR: The news is bad. It may be time to put your affairs in order ME: [awkward whisper] Dude, my wife is like, right there. — FᎪᎢ ᏩᎪNᎠᎪᏞF (@sofarrsogud.bsky.social) March 1, 2026 at 9:07 PM

11.

Hold up…I thought Diana Ross was the Supreme Leader? — Shade 5 (@shade5.bsky.social) March 1, 2026 at 2:27 AM

12.