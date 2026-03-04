Jeremy Vine’s clip of Trump lovers dancing in Iran wasn’t entirely what he thought it was and it’s a facepalm visible from the moon

Celebrity Iran Jeremy vine

Time now to switch on Jeremy Vine’s show on Channel 5 – come on, stick with us for goodness sake – where the presenter was especially excited to feature this clip of Iranians doing a ‘Trump dance’ in the wake of America’s invasion of their country.

Except it’s fair to say it wasn’t entirely what Vine initially thought it was, and it’s facepalm visible from the moon.

Close, but no cigar.

In front of Norwich city hall? — Bob Sacamano (@StaggerUnwinds) March 3, 2026

Beautiful bit of car crash television https://t.co/U44Zn5itNs — Connor Cain (@TheConnorCain) March 4, 2026

I hate that I had to see this https://t.co/yAVHIXEkv4 — Rebekka (@rebekkarnold) March 3, 2026

To conclude …

READ MORE

Marco Rubio’s rapid reverse ferret why America invaded Iran surely wasn’t fooling anyone – 14 weapons grade smackdowns

Source @TylaTPTP