Celebrity Iran Jeremy vine

Jeremy Vine’s clip of Trump lovers dancing in Iran wasn’t entirely what he thought it was and it’s a facepalm visible from the moon

Poke Reporter. Updated March 4th, 2026

Time now to switch on Jeremy Vine’s show on Channel 5 – come on, stick with us for goodness sake – where the presenter was especially excited to feature this clip of Iranians doing a ‘Trump dance’ in the wake of America’s invasion of their country.

Except it’s fair to say it wasn’t entirely what Vine initially thought it was, and it’s facepalm visible from the moon.

Close, but no cigar.

To conclude …

READ MORE

Marco Rubio’s rapid reverse ferret why America invaded Iran surely wasn’t fooling anyone – 14 weapons grade smackdowns

Source @TylaTPTP