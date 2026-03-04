Jeremy Vine’s clip of Trump lovers dancing in Iran wasn’t entirely what he thought it was and it’s a facepalm visible from the moon
Time now to switch on Jeremy Vine’s show on Channel 5 – come on, stick with us for goodness sake – where the presenter was especially excited to feature this clip of Iranians doing a ‘Trump dance’ in the wake of America’s invasion of their country.
Except it’s fair to say it wasn’t entirely what Vine initially thought it was, and it’s facepalm visible from the moon.
Here’s @JeremyVineOn5 with another entry for @AccidentalP #accidentalpartridge pic.twitter.com/74xcHhpBpR
— Tyla Campbell (@TylaTPTP) March 3, 2026
Close, but no cigar.
#AccidentalPartridge pic.twitter.com/U1trbjOC4s
— Accidental Partridge (@AccidentalP) March 3, 2026
In front of Norwich city hall?
— Bob Sacamano (@StaggerUnwinds) March 3, 2026
The punchline!💀 https://t.co/ACwXhCLQnX
— Hughes-on-the-Wold (@NotThatHughes) March 3, 2026
Beautiful bit of car crash television https://t.co/U44Zn5itNs
— Connor Cain (@TheConnorCain) March 4, 2026
I hate that I had to see this https://t.co/yAVHIXEkv4
— Rebekka (@rebekkarnold) March 3, 2026
To conclude …
— Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) March 3, 2026
Source @TylaTPTP