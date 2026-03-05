This mortifying viral clip from the US ‘Wheel of Fortune’ quiz show is what the facepalm emoji was invented for

Entertainment epic fails wheel of fortune

We know that being on a TV game show is probably a lot harder than it looks, what with the pressure of being filmed under the spotlights in front of a live audience and all that. But we like to think that we’d do a bit better than these contestants from a 2022 episode of the US Wheel of Fortune which has being going wildly viral over again.

It’s fair to say that they’d struggle on University Challenge.

Thanks to Super70sSports for sharing on Twitter.

This may be the most impressive two minutes of ineptitude I’ve seen in my entire life … pic.twitter.com/rni8DjWnlM — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) March 3, 2026

Excruciating! The comments, as ever, were a treat.

They should call this episode “two dumbasses and a guy with bad luck”. — ScrumTacos (@mrharloc) March 3, 2026

no-one in the audience shoulda clapped for any of that — von (@SansUmbraX) March 3, 2026

Is anyone else cringing at this? I hope this isn't real. — Lucas Vaughn (@lucasvaugh91298) March 4, 2026

Me watching this: how is there still another minute to go?? — Michael Simon (@morlium) March 3, 2026

Who puts a feather in their map? Or their lap for that matter? Jaysus. — Tom Stewart (@kygunnersfan) March 3, 2026

I’m surprised nobody fell onto the wheel while spinning it. They should all be wearing helmets. — Martman (@1martman) March 3, 2026

Surprised nobody said “cat” — John Lazzaro (@JohnLazzaro3) March 3, 2026

This hurts me on a spiritual level https://t.co/PkDZEC4Das — Tango (@Tango21IX) March 3, 2026

