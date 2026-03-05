Entertainment epic fails wheel of fortune

This mortifying viral clip from the US ‘Wheel of Fortune’ quiz show is what the facepalm emoji was invented for

David Harris. Updated March 5th, 2026

We know that being on a TV game show is probably a lot harder than it looks, what with the pressure of being filmed under the spotlights in front of a live audience and all that. But we like to think that we’d do a bit better than these contestants from a 2022 episode of the US Wheel of Fortune which has being going wildly viral over again.

It’s fair to say that they’d struggle on University Challenge.

Thanks to Super70sSports for sharing on Twitter.

Excruciating! The comments, as ever, were a treat.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2