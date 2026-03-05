You don’t have to be an animal lover to enjoy this Republican senator’s epic takedown of Trump’s homeland security chief Kristi Noem

Politics kristi noem puppies senate hearing

If Kristi Noem’s face wasn’t made out of forever chemicals, it might’ve melted off after the first day of her Senate hearing.

Noem was roasted by members of both parties questioning her methods and results as Homeland Security Secretary.

She was asked frequently about her depictions of the victims killed by ICE agents in Minneapolis last month and how those descriptions played into the legality of how her teams acted.

Surprisingly, the hottest takedown came from a Republican Senator of North Carolina, Thom Tillis. What seemed like an attempt to go viral by lecturing Noem on killing her puppy (and a goat, for good measure), turned into an appropriate commentary on how that negatively reflects on her ability to do her current job.

