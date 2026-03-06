The White House bigged up its war on Iran with a Hollywood movie mashup and it utterly beggared belief – 15 zero-star reviews

Politics Iran social media fail white house

The current White House administration is made up of a bunch of former media personalities playacting as capable government officials. So it tracks that they use fictional depictions of war on their social media channels to brag.

The latest blatant copyright-infringing post from the official White House Twitter account splices clips from iconic movies like Braveheart, Top Gun, and Iron Man together with real footage from missile strikes in Iran.

It’s childish and embarrassing and completely on-brand. Enjoy.

JUSTICE THE AMERICAN WAY. 🇺🇸🔥 pic.twitter.com/0502N6a3rL — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 6, 2026

The US has no trouble glorifying a war it started for absolutely no reason. Comparing 100s of civilian deaths to iconic action movies isn’t the flex they think it is.

And it’s not like this clip was put together by a bunch of film studies majors.

These morons used Bryan Cranston’s drug-dealing monster, Walter White, from Breaking Bad and Adam Driver’s Star Wars mega-villain, Kylo Ren. Not to mention Tom Cruise’s moronic overweight and out-of-touch Hollywood studio executive from Tropic Thunder.

Scratch that. The last one works perfectly.

Twitter turned in a bunch of thumbs down reviews.

1.

Is there any grown up in the White House? Is there any understanding of the seriousness and horror of war? This is frat house not White House. https://t.co/dAJhrtxuFd — Nick Bryant (@NickBryantNY) March 6, 2026

2.

Not only wrong, unbalanced, no comprehension of of the horror of war. This video is evil. https://t.co/Gjyj0HdAsz — Peter Oborne (@OborneTweets) March 6, 2026

3.

My future children won’t believe me when I tell them The White House posted this https://t.co/0PriWZdZki — The ₿itcoin Therapist (@TheBTCTherapist) March 6, 2026

4.

The world is witnessing the most mentally-ill, inept, immature, and utterly incompetent presidential administration in American history. Trump’s circus of sociopaths appear to think wars and death are for their entertainment. The vast overwhelming majority of Americans… https://t.co/EumphgzxeB — Notorious PJB (@PJBrizzle) March 6, 2026

5.