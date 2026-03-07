Politics nigel farage Reform UK

Nigel Farage’s boast that Reform UK raised the most money in 2025 just reminded people that it’s the billionaires’ favourite

David Harris. Updated March 7th, 2026

The Reform UK party may have failed to win the Gorton and Denton by-election, but their leader, Nigel Farage, is now quick to point out a category in which they are winning. It seems that they raised more money from donations in 2025 than any other political party.

But, given the fact that £12 million of the total £20 million in donations was gifted by just one person, maybe it’s not quite as impressive as he’s suggesting. Especially since the person who donated that sum is Christopher Harborne, a rather secretive crypto investor who lives in Thailand, and who even goes by the name Chakrit Sakunkrit when he’s over there. Still, it’s good to see immigrants making the effort to integrate into their host cultures, eh Nige?

Here’s Farage’s typically understated and humble Tweet, linking to The Telegraph (of course).

