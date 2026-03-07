Nigel Farage’s boast that Reform UK raised the most money in 2025 just reminded people that it’s the billionaires’ favourite

Politics nigel farage Reform UK

The Reform UK party may have failed to win the Gorton and Denton by-election, but their leader, Nigel Farage, is now quick to point out a category in which they are winning. It seems that they raised more money from donations in 2025 than any other political party.

But, given the fact that £12 million of the total £20 million in donations was gifted by just one person, maybe it’s not quite as impressive as he’s suggesting. Especially since the person who donated that sum is Christopher Harborne, a rather secretive crypto investor who lives in Thailand, and who even goes by the name Chakrit Sakunkrit when he’s over there. Still, it’s good to see immigrants making the effort to integrate into their host cultures, eh Nige?

Here’s Farage’s typically understated and humble Tweet, linking to The Telegraph (of course).

No other party raised more money than Reform in 2025. This is another huge step with more to come.https://t.co/zEV5gmqg7D — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) March 6, 2026

So much winning! Yet people weren’t terribly impressed.

1.

That's because you tell lies, claim to be a man of the people and the simple fact is you are owned by millionaires — Capman #FBPE (@Euro_toff) March 6, 2026

2.

No other political leader contributed so little time to Parliament — VeteransAgainstReform (@AgainstReform) March 6, 2026

3.

Proudly the most corrupt and compromised political party. So out of touch. People are fed up with big business owning politics. — Harry Eccles (@Heccles94) March 6, 2026

4.

Primarily from a single donor Reform bought and paid for – now the world will figure out why? — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) March 6, 2026

5.

Yep. You're more *owned* then any other party. You work for millionaires & billionaires, not the British people. — Oliver (@OWS1892) March 6, 2026

6.

65% of your donations are from one man. A shady crypto multi-billionaire with two names. Other highlights include another billionaire who’s all over the Epstein files, mother of convicted criminal Posh George and the wife of the Daily Mail owner. — Reform Party Watch (@WatchReform) March 6, 2026

7.

A tried and tested formula. pic.twitter.com/ubVkf1oHzj — Lord Worzel, Arch Duke Binbag of Custard, Esq (@WBinbag) March 6, 2026

8.

