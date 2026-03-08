Belfast comedian Vittorio Angelone absolutely roasted ex-Tory MP Penny Mordaunt to her face for promoting a Saudi arms fair, and it’s squirm-inducing, glorious viewing

Entertainment Penny Mordaunt the UK Tories

It’s been a while since we checked in on Dame Penny Mordaunt, one-time Tory MP and party leadership contender.

Penny turned up on Channel 4’s The Last Leg this weekend, alongside Northern Irish comedian Vittorio Angelone.

She probably thought she was in for an easy ride, talking about a disability storyline on Peppa Pig and her support for the learning disability charity, Music Man Project.

But Belfast native Vittorio wasn’t going to let the moment pass.

Okay okay here’s the clip pic.twitter.com/Pf9H3gIiIG — Vittorio (@vittorioangelon) March 7, 2026

He said:

“Penny’s always been such a supporter of disabled people. You’re very supportive of the prosthetics industry. You were promoting on Twitter an arms fair in Saudi Arabia recently. I think it’s honestly, I think it’s great.”

This was a reference to Daunt’s promoting UK arms companies taking part in the World Defence Show in Saudi.

Many congratulations to all the UK companies who exhibited at the World Defence Show, @ADSgroupUK, @DSEI_events and @UKinSaudiArabia. pic.twitter.com/XfQKIIcS0l — Penny Mordaunt (@PennyMordaunt) February 16, 2026

Clearly annoyed and squirming in her seat, she turned to him and said:

“I would say that investing in our defence, in this particular week, is rather important.”

Vittorio said he was on her side, but she interrupted: “I don’t think you are, sweetheart”. At that, he then called her “patronising”.

“I would like to take the opportunity to introduce you to some other women that put their lives on the line to defend people like you, being able to do what you want to do in your life, and make jokes about the government and all sorts of things, and enjoy the freedoms that we do in this country.”

Then came his killer line to roars of laughter and applause from the audience:

“As a positive thing, I think it’s brilliant, warmongering has always been a male-dominated industry, and you’ve really smashed the glass ceiling, well done.”

Penny came back with:

But of course, a comedian has to get the final joke and Vittorio delivered with:

“It’s a tough sell to a guy from Belfast, do you know what I mean?”

Here’s another view of the exchange.

Irish comedian Vittorio Angelone cooked Penny Mordaunt. pic.twitter.com/lUFlXPZXfP — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) March 7, 2026

The clip has been going viral on social media all weekend. Here are a selection of the best responses.

