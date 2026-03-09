Fox News asked Karoline Leavitt if the White House would institute a draft for the Iran war and her answer should terrify every parent in the country

Politics donald trump Iran Karoline Leavitt

As the war in Iran continues to trudge into its third week, Karoline Leavitt left the White House press room to engage in a more friendly conversation about the conflict on Fox News.

And yet when she was lobbed this softball question from Fox News host, Maria Bartiromo, she completely bungled her opportunity to put the American people at ease.

Reporter: “Mothers out there, they’re worried that we’re going to have a draft.” Leavitt: “President Trump wisely does not remove options off of the table.” Genuinely some of the worst to ever do it. https://t.co/5I6Ua0Wpfu — Hunter📈🌈📊 (@StatisticUrban) March 8, 2026

Leavitt’s tap-dancing is terrifying, embarrassing, and enraging all at once.

Nobody in America, or the world, really, wanted this conflict in Iran. Now the White House Press Secretary, faced with dwindling approval ratings in the face of rapidly approaching midterm elections, has a chance to outright deny forcing citizens into war.

And she completely missed the mark.

Here’s what the social media world had to say about Leavitt’s extremely noticeable non-denial.

1.

Karoline Leavitt refusing to rule out a draft. Nice job MAGA! https://t.co/EaVcMyD57P — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) March 8, 2026

2.

What the actual fuck are we doing here folks https://t.co/ACBps1hwav — Hutch (@hutchinson) March 8, 2026

3.

4.

Again, we’re living in a simulation. No one wants to go over there and fight. This war has a 20% approval rating. https://t.co/CE0iKjRCgo — QE Infinity (@StealthQE4) March 8, 2026

5.

In 2024 my son waited till Trump won to join the military and now this is where we’re at. I’m fucking pissed. I told my son to take the prison time rather than go overseas if it happens. Research shows the prison time is about a year and some change for refusing service. — DetroitLava (@DetroitLava) March 8, 2026

6.

Good make sure you sign your own fucking family members up @PressSec — Paulie1776 ⓋET 🇺🇸 (@SPAULIE76) March 8, 2026

