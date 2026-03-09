Politics donald trump Iran Karoline Leavitt

Fox News asked Karoline Leavitt if the White House would institute a draft for the Iran war and her answer should terrify every parent in the country

Saul Hutson. Updated March 9th, 2026

As the war in Iran continues to trudge into its third week, Karoline Leavitt left the White House press room to engage in a more friendly conversation about the conflict on Fox News.

And yet when she was lobbed this softball question from Fox News host, Maria Bartiromo, she completely bungled her opportunity to put the American people at ease.

Leavitt’s tap-dancing is terrifying, embarrassing, and enraging all at once.

Nobody in America, or the world, really, wanted this conflict in Iran. Now the White House Press Secretary, faced with dwindling approval ratings in the face of rapidly approaching midterm elections, has a chance to outright deny forcing citizens into war.

And she completely missed the mark.

Here’s what the social media world had to say about Leavitt’s extremely noticeable non-denial.

