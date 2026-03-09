Politics donald trump Pete hegseth

Pete Hegseth bragged he ‘only speaks American’ at a summit with Latin American leaders and these 15 A++ replies needed no translation

Saul Hutson. Updated March 9th, 2026

Pete Hegseth took time out of his busy schedule yelling at reporters about a war he claims isn’t a war to speak at a summit with Latin American leaders.

Somehow, it was even less pleasant than his updates on Iran.

Hegseth was brought up to the podium by President Donald Trump. The two joked about speaking in Spanish before Hegseth stepped to the mic.

Then he dropped this gem.

These are unserious people committing very serious crimes against the rest of humanity. Now they’re attacking our intelligence, too.

The staggering ignorance of his idiotic opening remarks drew a variety of responses online. (None of them were positive.)

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

